A portion of the Ganga Expressway in Unnao developed subsidence and soil erosion due to heavy rainfall. This damage occurred between km 421 and 422, near the Sarai Katiyan canal bridge.
Ganga Expressway, Built For Rs 36,000 Crore, Develops 10-Metre Crater After Heavy Rain
A newly opened Ganga Expressway stretch in Unnao has sunk after heavy rain caused soil erosion, prompting repairs and scrutiny of drainage systems.
- Ganga Expressway in Unnao developed subsidence after heavy rainfall.
- Soil erosion prompted repairs, raising questions about drainage, durability.
- Similar rain-related defects also occurred in Amroha and Unnao before.
- Officials investigate construction, drainage issues on newly inaugurated expressway.
A portion of the newly opened Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has developed signs of subsidence following heavy rainfall, with soil along the roadside reportedly washed away, officials said on Monday. The damage has prompted authorities to begin repair work and inspect the affected stretch. The incident has also raised fresh questions about drainage arrangements and the durability of the recently inaugurated expressway.
Damage Reported Near Sarai Katiyan Canal Bridge
The affected section lies between kilometres 421 and 422 of the expressway, near the Sarai Katiyan canal bridge close to Bashiratganj in the Dahi Chowki area. According to officials, local residents first noticed the deterioration and alerted authorities. Personnel from the agency responsible for the stretch subsequently reached the location to assess the damage, as per reports.
Repair teams are currently working around an expansion joint and resurfacing the affected portion of the road.
During the inspection, officials also identified damage to drainage channels at several locations along the embankment. Repairs to those channels have been initiated as authorities examine whether inadequate drainage contributed to the erosion.
At this stage, officials have not established the extent to which the damaged drainage system may have caused or accelerated the soil loss.
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Amroha Stretch Also Develops Rain-Related Defects
The Unnao incident was reported on the same day as another rain-related problem emerged on the expressway in Amroha district.
A section between Faiyaznagar and Sahdara Milak villages in Hasanpur tehsil reportedly developed a depression and pothole-like defects following heavy rainfall.
The simultaneous problems in different parts of the corridor have drawn attention to how the newly operational infrastructure is coping with intense rain.
The Ganga Expressway spans 594 kilometres and is a six-lane, access-controlled road connecting Meerut with Prayagraj through 12 districts. The project was designed to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, bringing the journey down from around 12 hours to approximately six hours.
Unnao Stretch Faced Damage Earlier Too
The latest incident is not the first rain-related damage reported in the Unnao section. In July, a seven-metre approach road linking the expressway to the Sonic toll plaza was damaged after heavy rainfall caused erosion along the embankment. Part of the carriageway subsequently gave way.
The recurrence of damage has brought renewed attention to the construction and drainage arrangements along the corridor, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy monsoon rainfall.
Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) have reached the latest site and repair work is underway.
Cause Of Subsidence Yet To Be Established
While soil erosion caused by heavy rain has been identified as the immediate factor behind the latest damage, authorities are yet to determine whether any underlying construction or drainage shortcomings contributed to the problem.
The inspection of drainage channels is therefore expected to be important in establishing how water was managed along the affected embankment.
The Unnao package is among the sections constructed and maintained by a private contractor. The 594-kilometre Meerut-Prayagraj section of the Ganga Expressway was formally inaugurated on April 29, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the recent damage occur on the Ganga Expressway?
What caused the recent damage to the Ganga Expressway in Unnao?
Heavy rainfall caused soil erosion and subsidence along a section of the expressway in Unnao. Authorities are investigating whether inadequate drainage channels contributed to the damage.
Have other parts of the Ganga Expressway also experienced issues?
Yes, a section in Amroha district developed a depression and potholes after heavy rain. Additionally, an approach road in the Unnao section was damaged by erosion in July.
What is the scope of the Ganga Expressway project?
The Ganga Expressway spans 594 kilometres, connecting Meerut with Prayagraj through 12 districts. This six-lane, access-controlled road reduces travel time between the cities from 12 to approximately six hours.