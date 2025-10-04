Patna (Bihar) [India], October 4 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party National President, Uday Singh, stated that the party will release its first list of candidates for at least 100 assembly constituencies on October 9, as political parties in Bihar ramp up preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections expected later this year.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Bihar Assembly polls at any time now.

"We will release our first list on the 9th (October). Jan Suraaj had announced long ago that we would announce our candidates before any other party. From our perspective, we've already delayed... On the 9th, we will announce the names of candidates for at least 100 assembly constituencies. And we will do this so that our candidates have as much time as possible to prepare in their constituencies. After all, we are a new party, so no matter how much Jan Suraaj's name is known, we will have to work harder...," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor, reiterated allegations against JD(U) leader and state minister Ashok Choudhary, demanding his resignation. Kishor alleged that Choudhary had acquired property worth Rs 200 crore through illegal means.

Prashant Kishor said, "We stand by what has been said about Ashok Chaudhary's property. He has acquired property worth Rs 200 crores. He said on camera that if even one kattha of land comes up, I will be a slave to Jan Suraaj. Now that the papers have been issued, you say that this is not your land. If it is your land, then don't be a slave to Jan Suraaj, prepare to be a slave to the people of Bihar and resign... If you don't resign, we will go to the Governor and the court. Action should be taken against him."

The electoral contest in Bihar is largely expected to be a direct fight between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, with the BJP holding 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents. The Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, with the RJD securing 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Political activity has intensified in the state, with parties trading charges as they gear up for a high-stakes election battle. (ANI)

