Bigg Boss Kannada Studio Reopened After D K Shivakumar Intervenes; Shooting Resumes

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Oct 9 (PTI) The Bengaluru South district authorities removed the seal on Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd hosting Bigg Boss Kannada (BBK) edition in the wee hours of Thursday following Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's intervention.

The studio was sealed on Tuesday over violating environment norms.

Shivakumar on Wednesday directed the Bengaluru South district authorities to remove seal on Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited.

"I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed," Shivakumar said in a post on 'X' on late Wednesday night.

Seeking to put an end to the uncertainty over the fate of the ongoing edition of Bigg Boss Kannada, he clarified: "While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board." "I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection," Shivakumar said.

According to sources, district officials along with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials and a posse of policemen reached the studio at about 3 am on Thursday and opened it.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, popularly known as Sudeep, who is anchoring the BBK, thanked Shivakumar for his intervention.

"I sincerely thank Hon @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truely appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay," the 'Eega' ('Makkhi' in Hindi) fame actor said in a post on 'X'.

The premises was locked by the district authorities on Tuesday on the directions of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, which said the studio has been operating without obtaining necessary licences in violation of environment norms set by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The closure of the studio had put a big question mark over the fate of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada. After the closure, all the participants were forced to move out of it.

In the face of uncertainty, the organisers shifted them all to a private resort in Bidadi in Bengaluru South district.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)