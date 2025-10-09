Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBigg Boss Kannada Studio Reopened After D K Shivakumar Intervenes; Shooting Resumes

Bigg Boss Kannada Studio Reopened After D K Shivakumar Intervenes; Shooting Resumes

Karnataka authorities sealed Vels Studios, hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, for environmental violations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Oct 9 (PTI) The Bengaluru South district authorities removed the seal on Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd hosting Bigg Boss Kannada (BBK) edition in the wee hours of Thursday following Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's intervention.

The studio was sealed on Tuesday over violating environment norms.

Shivakumar on Wednesday directed the Bengaluru South district authorities to remove seal on Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited.

"I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed," Shivakumar said in a post on 'X' on late Wednesday night.

Seeking to put an end to the uncertainty over the fate of the ongoing edition of Bigg Boss Kannada, he clarified: "While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board." "I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection," Shivakumar said.

According to sources, district officials along with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials and a posse of policemen reached the studio at about 3 am on Thursday and opened it.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, popularly known as Sudeep, who is anchoring the BBK, thanked Shivakumar for his intervention.

"I sincerely thank Hon @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truely appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay," the 'Eega' ('Makkhi' in Hindi) fame actor said in a post on 'X'.

The premises was locked by the district authorities on Tuesday on the directions of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, which said the studio has been operating without obtaining necessary licences in violation of environment norms set by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The closure of the studio had put a big question mark over the fate of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada. After the closure, all the participants were forced to move out of it.

In the face of uncertainty, the organisers shifted them all to a private resort in Bidadi in Bengaluru South district. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
India
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Maulana Arrested In Bareilly For Inciting “I Love Mohammad” Slogans Amid Public Outcry
Thar Outlaws Try To Run Over Police, Smash Toll Barrier At Delwada Tole Plaza In Daring Escape Today
Clashes Erupt In Boston As Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Police On Hamas Attack Anniversary
Hours-Long Traffic Chaos In Greater Noida West As Massive Jam Brings City To Standstill
Mass Protests In Assam’s Tinsukia And Rajasthan’s Sirohi As Workers And Villagers Rise Against Government Projects
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget