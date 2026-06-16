Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBig Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena: Party Leaders Switch To Shinde Faction

Big Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena: Party Leaders Switch To Shinde Faction

Tiwari, who served as the Nagpur city chief of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, formally joined the Shinde camp in Mumbai in the presence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:07 AM (IST)

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena suffered a setback in Nagpur after senior party leader Nitin Tiwari joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with several office-bearers.

Tiwari, who served as the Nagpur city chief of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, formally joined the Shinde camp in Mumbai in the presence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Several key functionaries also switched sides along with him, including the city secretary of Shiv Sena, the city chief of Yuva Sena and the city organiser of Kamgar Sena.

The development is being seen as a significant organisational blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction in Nagpur, where the party is already facing internal challenges amid ongoing political realignments in Maharashtra.

Leaders Firmly With Party’: Sanjay Raut

The defection of several Shiv Sena leaders and office-bearers from Nagpur has come at a time when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had asserted that the party remained united and that its leaders were firmly standing with the organisation.

Raut had recently dismissed speculation surrounding an alleged “Operation Tiger” aimed at engineering a split among Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs. While the latest development involved city-level leaders rather than Members of Parliament, political observers believe it signals that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has begun expanding its influence within the Uddhav Thackeray faction at the grassroots level.

Notably, the tiger was the original election symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena and had been designed by party founder Bal Thackeray himself. The alleged campaign to attract leaders from the rival faction has therefore been dubbed “Operation Tiger.”

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) would counter its opponents through what he called “Operation Wolf,” apparently targeting the Eknath Shinde faction.

Meanwhile, questions around unity within the Uddhav Thackeray camp intensified after a meeting of party MPs held in Mumbai on Sunday saw limited physical attendance.

Out of nine MPs from the party, only four -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Patil -- attended the meeting in person.

Addressing concerns over the absentees, Raut said MPs Om Prakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh had joined the discussions virtually, while Sanjay Jadhav had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone.

Raut maintained that there was no dissatisfaction within the parliamentary wing and insisted that all MPs continued to support Shiv Sena (UBT).

Before You Go

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Eknath SHinde
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Big Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena: Party Leaders Switch To Shinde Faction
Big Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena: Party Leaders Switch To Shinde Faction
India
India's rise should bring peace, prosperity to world: Bhagwat
India's rise should bring peace, prosperity to world: Bhagwat
India
Delhi: Crackdown on illegal constructions ramps up; 217 properties razed, 237 sealed in June so far
Delhi: Crackdown on illegal constructions ramps up; 217 properties razed, 237 sealed in June so far
India
Bhagwat Hits Back At Karnataka Minister, Calls RSS Demand Is ‘Politics’
Bhagwat Hits Back At Karnataka Minister, Calls RSS Demand Is ‘Politics’
Advertisement

Videos

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict
Ukraine War Update: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strike, Kyiv Heritage Site Hit
Middle East Fallout: Netanyahu Faces Heat in Israel After US-Iran Peace Deal Announcement
Pakistan Air Crash: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Two Pilots Killed
Inflation Alert: Wholesale Inflation Jumps to 9.68%, Raising Concerns Over Rising Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget