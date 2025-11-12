Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Man Breaks Into Home, Harasses Differently-Abled Woman; Caught By Locals

Bengaluru Man Breaks Into Home, Harasses Differently-Abled Woman; Caught By Locals

According to police officials, the woman — who has both speech and mobility challenges — was alone at home when Vikram allegedly began to undress her.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 30-year-old man, identified as Vikram, a resident of LR Nagar near Koramangala, has been arrested by the Adugodi Police for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old differently-abled woman. The incident occurred on November 10, when the accused, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, entered the survivor’s house by unlatching the door.

According to police officials, the woman — who has both speech and mobility challenges — was alone at home when Vikram allegedly began to undress her, as per a report on Deccan Herald. The situation came to light when her mother, who works as a domestic help, returned home from a wedding function and found her daughter in distress and partially unclothed.

Police said the accused was discovered hiding behind a door, wearing only his shorts. When he attempted to escape, neighbors intervened, apprehended him, and tied him up before handing him over to the police.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — including Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 76 (assault with intent to disrobe), Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 333 (house trespass with intent to cause harm), reported Times of India.

Authorities confirmed that Vikram was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. He is currently in police custody, and the investigation is underway to determine whether he had any prior criminal record or history of substance abuse.

ALSO READ: Missed Karnataka Caste Survey? Deadline Extended To This Date, Check Details

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Cities
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget