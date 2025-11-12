Bengaluru Man Breaks Into Home, Harasses Differently-Abled Woman; Caught By Locals

A 30-year-old man, identified as Vikram, a resident of LR Nagar near Koramangala, has been arrested by the Adugodi Police for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old differently-abled woman. The incident occurred on November 10, when the accused, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, entered the survivor’s house by unlatching the door.

According to police officials, the woman — who has both speech and mobility challenges — was alone at home when Vikram allegedly began to undress her, as per a report on Deccan Herald. The situation came to light when her mother, who works as a domestic help, returned home from a wedding function and found her daughter in distress and partially unclothed.

Police said the accused was discovered hiding behind a door, wearing only his shorts. When he attempted to escape, neighbors intervened, apprehended him, and tied him up before handing him over to the police.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — including Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 76 (assault with intent to disrobe), Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 333 (house trespass with intent to cause harm), reported Times of India.

Authorities confirmed that Vikram was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. He is currently in police custody, and the investigation is underway to determine whether he had any prior criminal record or history of substance abuse.

