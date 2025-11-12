Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Missed Karnataka Caste Survey? Deadline Extended To This Date, Check Details

Missed Karnataka Caste Survey? Deadline Extended To This Date, Check Details

Karnataka extended its caste census deadline to November 30, allowing residents who missed the door-to-door survey to self-declare online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has extended the deadline yet again for residents who missed taking part in the state’s Social and Educational Survey, commonly known as the caste census. According to a PTI report, individuals who were not covered during the field survey can now submit their details online until November 30.

Karnataka Caste Census: Deadline Extended Again

The massive door-to-door enumeration, which officially ended on October 31, recorded an 89.48% participation rate statewide. Officials said around 4.22 lakh households declined to participate, while another 34.49 lakh homes were found locked or vacant during the exercise.

To ensure every resident is included, the Commission has launched an online self-declaration portal — kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in
 — where those left out can upload their details digitally. The previous extension had set November 10 as the last date, but the deadline has now been pushed further to encourage full public participation.

In a statement, the Commission said the extension was introduced “to achieve complete inclusion,” ensuring that all sections of society are represented in the final dataset. As of October 31, data had been gathered from 6.13 crore individuals out of Karnataka’s estimated 6.85 crore population for 2025, as per the report.

The survey, launched on September 22, was initially scheduled to conclude by October 7, but faced multiple extensions due to logistical and outreach-related challenges.

Using a comprehensive 60-question questionnaire, the ongoing survey is being conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore — a substantial rise from the Rs 165.51 crore spent on the 2015 caste census, which was never officially released.

Officials said the current initiative aims to build a scientific and inclusive demographic database that will help the state government shape evidence-based policies and welfare programs.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Caste Census
