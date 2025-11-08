Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFake AI Video Depicting DK Shivakumar Pushing Siddaramaiah Goes Viral; FIR Filed In Bengaluru

Fake AI Video Depicting DK Shivakumar Pushing Siddaramaiah Goes Viral; FIR Filed In Bengaluru

An FIR was filed against an Instagram user for circulating an AI-generated fake video depicting Deputy CM Shivakumar pushing CM Siddaramaiah.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an Instagram user for allegedly creating and circulating a fake video, created using AI technology, depicting Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pushing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by advocate Deepu C R on Friday, he came across the video posted on an Instagram account named 'Kannada Chitraranga'.

The fake video, mimicking a news channel broadcast that is being circulated as breaking news on social media, had allegedly been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, depicting Shivakumar pushing Siddaramaiah, it stated.

The complainant highlighted that the AI-edited fake video was shared with statements such as "Shivakumar pushed CM Siddaramaiah and the latter fell," "Happened during the meeting," and "Enraged DKS pushed CM." According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the video was created and shared with the intention of damaging the reputation of both the CM and the Deputy CM, and to create a "negative perception" about them among the public.

He further stated that such content could cause unrest in society and bring disrepute to the state government.

Based on the complaint, the Sadashivanagar Police registered an FIR under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 336(4) (forgery), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka Shivakumar SIddaramaiah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
India
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: High voter turnout in Bihar’s first phase polls sparks political claims, charges and controversies
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: From Kashi to Khajuraho, PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat trains
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi Flags Off Four New Vande Bharat Trains, Receives Grand Welcome
Punjab News: KLF Member Bikramjit Singh Arrested in Amritsar, Murder Accused and Arms Seized
Bihar Election News: 65% Voter Turnout Marks Rise in Awareness, Parties Claim Big Wins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget