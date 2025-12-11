Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Behind Closed Doors: What Rahul Gandhi Discussed In His 88-Minute Meeting With PM Modi And Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi’s 88-minute meeting with PM Modi and Amit Shah sparked intense buzz in Parliament, as he raised objections to key transparency appointments and flagged major representation gaps.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rahul Gandhi voiced strong reservations over what he described as the “near-total absence” of candidates from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC/EBC and minority communities in the shortlist presented to the committee, during the meeting with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He is believed to have argued that groups forming almost 90 per cent of India’s population were “practically missing” from consideration for roles central to transparency and accountability, according to some sources. 

Gandhi reportedly requested caste-wise data of applicants and pointed out that less than 7 per cent of the applicant pool came from Bahujan communities. He is said to have warned that this level of participation raises deeper concerns about inclusivity within institutions responsible for safeguarding citizens’ right to information. Congress sources added that he highlighted the structural barriers that hinder marginalised communities from entering oversight bodies that shape India’s accountability framework.

The government has not commented publicly on the caste composition of applicants or shortlisted candidates, though officials indicated that the selection process is already at an “advanced stage”.

Parliament Abuzz Over the Lengthy Meeting

Even as the meeting concluded, conversations in Parliament intensified over what may have unfolded behind closed doors. The Central Information Commission currently has eight vacancies, including that of the Chief Information Commissioner. These officials are tasked with deciding complaints and appeals under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and ensuring the release of information sought by citizens.

Since the retirement of Chief Information Commissioner Hiralal Samariya on 13 September, the post has been vacant. At present, only two Information Commissioners, Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, are handling the workload. According to the CIC’s website, more than 30,000 cases remain pending. Final appointments are expected to be announced soon.

The Process Behind the Appointments

Under Section 12(3) of the Right to Information Act, the Prime Minister heads the three-member selection committee responsible for recommending the Chief Information Commissioner and other Information Commissioners. The panel also includes the Leader of the Opposition and a Union minister chosen by the Prime Minister.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Chief Information Commissioner Information Commissioners Vigilance Commissioner
