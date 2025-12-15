Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Demands Apology From Rahul, Kharge Over Anti-Modi Slogans

Hyderabad: Condemning the slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally organised by the Congress in Delhi, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that party leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge apologise to the country.

While Modi works day and night for the nation’s security, dignity, and development, Congress resorts to "street-level intimidation and abusive sloganeering", said Sanjay Kumar, Union MoS (Home).

“Modi teri khabar khudegi” is mob language and Congress’s real face when the mask slips. The Congress President (Kharge) and the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) must apologise to the country from the floor of Parliament," he said in a post on X.

Some Congress workers were heard in several videos on social media purportedly chanting “Modi teri kabra khudegi” while heading to the opposition party's 'vote chori' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14.

