On Cam: Baby Elephant Calf Wanders Into Wayanad School, Delights Children

HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Baby Elephant Calf Wanders Into Wayanad School, Delights Children

A young elephant calf wandered into a Chekadi primary school in Wayanad, delighting students.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Students at a government primary school in Chekadi got an unexpected visitor on Monday when a young elephant calf entered the campus, sparking excitement among the children. The calf, apparently separated from its herd, strolled across the school grounds while classes were in session. 

Forest officials arrived promptly, secured the animal, and relocated it to a safe shelter. Earlier in the day, the calf had been rescued from a trench and released back into the forest, but it later wandered into the inhabited area again.

Videos shared by locals showed the little elephant moving along the courtyard and veranda, with children watching eagerly from their classrooms and reacting with laughter and cheers.

 

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the calf’s herd and ensure it is safely reunited.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wayanad Kerala
