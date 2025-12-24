India’s most powerful rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3), also known as ‘Baahubali’, is gearing up for a defining moment as it prepares for its eighth flight. Scheduled for Wednesday morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the mission will place BlueBird 6—an advanced U.S.-built communications satellite—into orbit, marking a significant leap for both ISRO and the global satellite communications sector.

Developed by Texas-based AST SpaceMobile, BlueBird 6 is designed to offer a revolutionary service: direct broadband connectivity to everyday smartphones from space, eliminating the need for ground terminals or additional hardware. The mission underscores India’s growing stature as a trusted launch partner for cutting-edge commercial payloads.

A Slight Delay, A Careful Countdown

ISRO has adjusted the launch timeline slightly, opting for precision over haste. The LVM3-M6 mission, initially slated for 8:54 a.m., will now lift off at 8:55:30 a.m., following a 90-second postponement, as reported by NDTV. Officials confirmed that the countdown is progressing without technical concerns, reflecting the agency’s cautious and methodical approach to high-value missions.

At nearly 6,100 kilograms, BlueBird 6 sets a new record as the heaviest satellite ever launched by an Indian rocket. “This is the heaviest satellite lifted by our launch vehicles from India,” ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan told NDTV. The milestone highlights the expanding capabilities of India’s launch infrastructure.

India’s Heavy-Lift Workhorse

Standing 43.5 metres tall and weighing about 640 tonnes, the LVM3 is India’s most capable launch vehicle. It can place up to 4,200 kilograms into geosynchronous transfer orbit and significantly heavier payloads into low Earth orbit. The three-stage rocket uses twin solid strap-on boosters, a liquid-fuelled core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage—technology that places India among a select group of advanced spacefaring nations.

The ‘Baahubali’ moniker is well-earned. Including its experimental flight, all eight LVM3 missions have been completed successfully, giving the rocket an unblemished record and boosting confidence among international clients.

With this launch, India strengthens its foothold in the highly competitive global commercial launch market. ISRO now finds itself competing more directly with established giants such as SpaceX, Arianespace, and Roscosmos, as demand for cost-effective and reliable launch services continues to surge worldwide.