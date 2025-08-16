Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, hailing his spirit of service towards the nation and his vision for a self-reliant India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India."

PM Modi later visited Sadaiv Atal, Vajpayee's memorial in Delhi, where he paid floral tributes to the former PM.

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi pays floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' pic.twitter.com/e8ySuDPZPA — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

President Murmu also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha were also present at the memorial.

#WATCH | Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' pic.twitter.com/GxLUtsLu6i — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and other senior leaders attend the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his death anniversary



(Video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/iT2zqi0k77 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was also the founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away at the age of 93 after a long illness. He breathed his last on August 16, 2018 at AIIMS, Delhi.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister for three terms. The first time was a short term in 1996, followed by two full terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, December 25, is observed as Good Governance Day.