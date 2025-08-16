Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India

PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other senior leaders paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on his death anniversary.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, hailing his spirit of service towards the nation and his vision for a self-reliant India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India." 

PM Modi later visited Sadaiv Atal, Vajpayee's memorial in Delhi, where he paid floral tributes to the former PM. 

President Murmu also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha were also present at the memorial. 

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, and other senior leaders also attended the prayer meeting at the memorial of former PM Vajpayee on bis death anniversary.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was also the founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away at the age of 93 after a long illness. He breathed his last on August 16, 2018 at AIIMS, Delhi.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister for three terms. The first time was a short term in 1996, followed by two full terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, December 25, is observed as Good Governance Day.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Atal Bihari Vajpayee PM Modi Sadaiv Atal
