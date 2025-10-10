Assam CID Arrested Zubeen Garg’s Security Guards After Rs 1 Crore Bank Transactions Surface

On October 10, Assam Police’s SIT/CID arrested two of the late singer Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Both had served as Garg’s bodyguards for several years and are currently being produced before the CJM court.

The total arrests in the case now stand at seven. Reports suggest that their bank accounts recorded transactions exceeding one crore in the past few years.

Unlike other members of Garg’s team who traveled to Singapore, Bora and Baishya stayed back in Assam.