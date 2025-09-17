Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Their Dream Is Muslim-Mukt Bharat’: Owaisi, Congress Slam Assam BJP’s 'Genocidal' AI Video, Demand Action

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Assam BJP for circulating an AI video depicting a Muslim-majority Assam without the BJP, calling it 'genocidal'. Congress leaders accused the BJP of spreading communal hatred.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:41 PM (IST)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday sharply criticised the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for circulating an AI-generated video that portrays a Muslim-majority Assam in the absence of the saffron party.

Taking to X, the Hyderabad MP alleged that the BJP sees the presence of Muslims in India as a problem. “BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt Bharat. Besides this constant whining, they’ve no vision for India,” Owaisi said.

“The Patna HC ordered the removal of an AI video depicting @narendramodi and his mother because it was defamatory. For everyone, their mother has the highest regard. The same principle must be followed for Assam BJP’s disgusting video as well. It’s not only defamatory, but genocidal, to depict Muslim citizens as a danger, as a group that needs to be oppressed constantly,” he further added.

Video Sparks Oppn Outrage Over ‘Communal Hatred’

The Assam BJP posted the AI-generated video, titled Assam Without BJP, on its official X handle, triggering opposition's condemnation. The clip depicted Muslims occupying public spaces and government land as alleged “illegal immigrants”, and also included visuals alleging Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi had links with Pakistan.

Political leaders accused the state BJP unit of spreading communal hatred. “The Assam BJP unit has stooped to the lowest level of political propaganda by spreading a fake, AI-generated video that portrays the Muslim majority Assam to stoke communal hatred. This is a deliberate attack on social harmony, an insult to our shared values. The people of Assam will give you the right answer for your poisonous campaign,” said AICC secretary Mansoor Khan in his post on X.

Congress Seeks Election Commission’s Intervention

The Congress also demanded accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the video. Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of the party’s social media and digital platforms, questioned whether the ECI would act.

“The BJP is spreading poison in this manner,” she posted on X, directly addressing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar: “Will you, as always, remain a silent spectator and justify this?”

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Owaisi Assam BJP Asaduddin Owaisi Assam BJP Pakistan GAurav Gogoi RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS
