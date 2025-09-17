All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday sharply criticised the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for circulating an AI-generated video that portrays a Muslim-majority Assam in the absence of the saffron party.

Taking to X, the Hyderabad MP alleged that the BJP sees the presence of Muslims in India as a problem. “BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt Bharat. Besides this constant whining, they’ve no vision for India,” Owaisi said.

The Patna HC ordered the removal of an AI video depicting @narendramodi and his mother because it was defamatory. For everyone, their mother has the highest regard. The same principle must be followed for Assam BJP’s disgusting video as well. It’s not only defamatory, but… https://t.co/MEocUXUndc — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 17, 2025

“The Patna HC ordered the removal of an AI video depicting @narendramodi and his mother because it was defamatory. For everyone, their mother has the highest regard. The same principle must be followed for Assam BJP’s disgusting video as well. It’s not only defamatory, but genocidal, to depict Muslim citizens as a danger, as a group that needs to be oppressed constantly,” he further added.

Video Sparks Oppn Outrage Over ‘Communal Hatred’

The Assam BJP posted the AI-generated video, titled Assam Without BJP, on its official X handle, triggering opposition's condemnation. The clip depicted Muslims occupying public spaces and government land as alleged “illegal immigrants”, and also included visuals alleging Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi had links with Pakistan.

Political leaders accused the state BJP unit of spreading communal hatred. “The Assam BJP unit has stooped to the lowest level of political propaganda by spreading a fake, AI-generated video that portrays the Muslim majority Assam to stoke communal hatred. This is a deliberate attack on social harmony, an insult to our shared values. The people of Assam will give you the right answer for your poisonous campaign,” said AICC secretary Mansoor Khan in his post on X.

The @BJP4Assam has stooped to the lowest level of political propaganda by spreading a fake, AI-generated video that portrays the Muslim majority Assam to stoke communal hatred. This is a deliberate attack on social harmony, an insult to our shared values. The people of Assam will… https://t.co/GzZUGWbMUv — Mansoor Khan (@MansoorKhanINC) September 17, 2025

Congress Seeks Election Commission’s Intervention

The Congress also demanded accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the video. Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of the party’s social media and digital platforms, questioned whether the ECI would act.

चुनाव आयोग @ECISVEEP क्या आपको इस तरह के पोस्ट पर कोई आपत्ति नहीं है?



BJP इस तरह से ज़हर फैला रही है - ज्ञानेश जी, क्या आप हमेशा की तरह इसको सगी ठहरा कर मूक दर्शक बने रहेंगे? https://t.co/P8tQsCqK6g — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 17, 2025

“The BJP is spreading poison in this manner,” she posted on X, directly addressing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar: “Will you, as always, remain a silent spectator and justify this?”