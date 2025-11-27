Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of industrialist Pankaj Oswal of Oswal Group Global, opened up about the case that turned her life upside down, and how she fought with everything in Uganda. In an exclusive conversation with ABP News political editor Megha Prasad, businesswoman and Executive Director of PRO Industries, Oswal talked about her time in a Ugandan prison, the case that turned out to be a fake one, she described her release as a huge relief after months of uncertainty and fear.

Oswal said it felt as if a heavy burden had finally lifted and added that the experience changed her outlook on life and personal safety forever.

A ‘Dead’ Man Found Alive

The dramatic case began in Uganda, where Oswal was arrested on allegations of kidnapping and murdering a man who was later found alive in Tanzania. She said the man was discovered on 10 October, weeks before she received bail, yet she remained behind bars. She believes business rivals may have played a role in keeping her detained.

This case brought worldwide attention, especially because of the unusual twist of a supposed murder victim being alive. It also raised questions about the actions of local police and the motives behind the complaint.

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal?

Vasundhara Oswal is the Executive Director of PRO Industries and the daughter of industrialist Pankaj Oswal of Oswal Group Global. At 26, she has already been recognised by the Economic Times as a Global Youth Icon and Inspiring Woman of the Year. She was arrested on October 1, 2024, and was granted bail on October 21, the case against her was dismissed on December 19, 2024.

What Happened in Uganda

Giving a detailed account of the morning she was taken away, Oswal said she had returned from London and was resting at her company site. At 5 am, police officers arrived at the gate and told her they were searching for a missing man. When she asked to see a warrant, they refused.

She said, “I asked them why they were taking me right now after already spending five hours at the plant. I told them I could come the next day, or whenever they needed me, it didn’t have to be at that moment. But they refused to listen and started getting aggressive. One of the male officers said, “Either you come with me quietly, or we’ll have to do this the hard way.”

When she asked the officer what he meant by “the hard way”, and before she could react, he suddenly lifted me and threw her into the van. They sped off immediately.

“The whole time, I kept asking their names and where they were from, but they wouldn’t tell me anything. They kept repeating that they didn’t have to give me any details and that I didn’t need to know,” she added.

Was It Business Rivalry?

When asked about who she thinks was involved in the case, as it looked like a tip-off for the Uganda police.

Oswal told ABP News that she believes the incident was more than a simple police complaint. According to her, some powerful business families in Uganda may have used their influence to target her company, which was building a large ethanol plant in the country.

She said several businessmen visited her during detention, including representatives from Tirupati Cement, Victoria Sugars and the Ruparelia Group. One visitor even asked her to hand over her shares in PRO Industries, something she refused.

Impact on Business Operations

According to Oswal, this incident also hit her business hard. Many employees were allegedly detained, and the plant stalled during its commissioning phase. She said the entire episode created fear among workers and caused delays in entering the market. Despite this, she and her team restarted operations and pushed forward with expansion plans.

She said Uganda recently introduced its ethanol policy and is trying to follow the same model that India uses. Her company is also planning further expansion within East Africa.

On operating in India, she said the Indian ethanol market already has many large companies. For this reason, her family chose Africa, where the concept is still new and has room to grow.

Racism In Switzerland, And Campaign ‘Stop the B’

During the interview, she also spoke about a campaign her sister started called Stop the B, which stands for Stop the Bully and Stop the Bystander. It was inspired by her sister’s experience of racial harassment at school in Switzerland. She said the school did not act against the bullies, which led the sisters to raise awareness about the issue.

Oswal said racial discrimination does exist in Switzerland and that people sometimes struggle to understand differences in culture, food habits or lifestyle.