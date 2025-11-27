Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump has labelled the Washington, DC, shooting of two National Guardsmen as an act of terror and a crime against humanity. Speaking to the press, Trump criticised the previous administration under Joe Biden, stating the suspect arrived from Afghanistan during the 2021 evacuation and described the country as a "hellhole." “This was a brutal attack, an act of evil, hatred, and terror. It is a crime against our nation and humanity,” he said. Trump confirmed that the individual apprehended near the White House was "a foreign national who entered the US from Afghanistan."

“I can confirm that, based on current intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security believes the suspect is a foreigner who came from Afghanistan, a hellhole on earth,” he added. In response, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on X that “Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
