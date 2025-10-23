Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Must Anchor Its National Narrative In Truth And Values: Southern Command Chief

India Must Anchor Its National Narrative In Truth And Values: Southern Command Chief

The seminar, uniting experts, concluded with a call to institutionalise Strategic Communication for enduring national power and support India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Emphasising the growing role of Strategic Communication in national security, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, stressed that India’s national narrative must remain “rooted in truth, guided by values, and reinforced through decisive action” to maintain enduring narrative strength.

He made these remarks while addressing ASCEND 2025 – Aligning Strategic Communication for Enduring Narrative Dominance, a two-day seminar organised by the Headquarters Southern Command at RSAMI, Pune, last week.

The event, designed as a national forum on information and influence, brought together defence leaders, policymakers, media experts, and academicians to discuss Strategic Communication as a critical pillar of national power.

“In today’s information-driven world, perception shapes power. Authentic communication and cognitive readiness are essential to safeguard India’s interests and project its image globally,” Lt Gen Seth observed. He reiterated that Strategic Communication has “evolved into a key function of national security” and that India’s story must consistently be “anchored in truth, grounded in our values, and supported by purposeful action” to achieve lasting narrative influence.

Organised in collaboration with the Pune International Centre (PIC) and the Centre for Advanced Studies in Current & Strategic Affairs (CASA), the seminar concluded with a consensus on the need to institutionalise Strategic Communication as a central element of India’s national power framework.

ASCEND 2025 reflects the Indian Army’s ongoing commitment, under Southern Command leadership, to strengthening narrative resilience and information superiority, reinforcing the nation’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
ASCEND 2025
