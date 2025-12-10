Arpora Fire Fallout: Goa CM Sets 8-Day Probe Deadline, Enforces 11 PM Liquor Cutoff

Following the devastating Arpora nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday that the magisterial inquiry report will be completed within eight days. The state government has already begun disbursing compensation to victims’ families and is intensifying inspections and enforcement across entertainment venues.

Judicial Inquiry and Safety Audits Underway

A magisterial committee has been set up to conduct a judicial inquiry into the tragedy, with findings expected in just over a week. In parallel, an audit committee is inspecting structures at nightlife and tourist establishments, with reports to be forwarded to relevant authorities.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, as per ANI, "The magisterial committee that has been formed will conduct the judicial inquiry, and they will submit the report within eight days. The audit committee will conduct audits of these structures and submit the reports to the concerned authorities..."

Sawant explained that all departments and stakeholders have been instructed to adopt strict safety and precautionary measures, particularly during peak tourist seasons. Any blatant violations discovered will result in temporary suspension of the establishment’s activities.

Compensation and Relief Measures

The Chief Minister confirmed that compensation for 17 victims’ families, amounting to approximately Rs 85 lakh, has already been released.



Remaining bank accounts are being verified, and details are being uploaded to the Prime Minister’s relief fund. He also noted that four deceased victims’ mortal remains were sent to Nepal, while 23 bodies have already been handed over to families.

Strict Enforcement and Demolition Drive

Hotels, restaurants, and clubs have been directed to maintain law and order, conduct police verification for new employees, and comply with excise regulations.



A demolition drive has already been carried out at Romeo Lane in Vagator, which is owned by Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra — the brothers who also own Birch by Romeo Lane and fled to Thailand after the fire. The district administration warned that similar action will be taken if other violations are detected.

Investigation Progress and International Coordination

Goa Police reported a significant breakthrough in the investigation. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued via Interpol to track the Luthra brothers internationally. So far, six arrests have been made, and authorities are working to apprehend the remaining accused. A joint enforcement and monitoring committee has also been constituted to inspect the Romeo Lane premises and submit a report to the Home Department within a week.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations to prevent future tragedies and safeguard both residents and tourists in Goa.