HomeNewsIndia'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan

The Indian Army on Tuesday shared a decades-old newspaper clipping highlighting America's historic support for Pakistan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)

A day after former US President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil imports, the Indian Army on Tuesday shared a decades-old newspaper clipping highlighting America's historic support for Pakistan.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army posted a newspaper scan dated August 5, 1971, under the caption “This day, that year build up of war – August 5, 1971.” The article detailed how the United States continued supplying arms to Pakistan despite Islamabad’s aggressive actions in then-East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), as India prepared for what would become the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The clipping referenced then Defence Production Minister VC Shukla informing the Rajya Sabha that while NATO countries and the Soviet Union were approached about arms supplies to Pakistan, both the USSR and France denied involvement. The US, however, continued to arm Pakistan. It also noted that both the US and China sold weapons to Pakistan at “throwaway prices”, indirectly supporting its war efforts against India.

Trump Targets India Over Russian Oil

Trump's trade warning came via a Truth Social post, where he accused India of buying “massive amounts” of Russian oil and reselling it for profit, alleging indifference toward the Ukraine conflict. He promised to “substantially raise” tariffs on Indian goods in response.

India's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuttal, pointing out that the US had initially encouraged India to import Russian oil during the Ukraine war. The ministry also highlighted the double standards of critics like the US and EU, noting that their own trade with Russia far exceeds India’s.

In 2024, EU-Russia trade in goods alone stood at €67.5 billion, with services adding another €17.2 billion, the ministry said. This is far more than India’s total trade with Russia.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
