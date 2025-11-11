Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAnother Doctor From Pulwama Detained As Probe Into Delhi Blast Intensifies

Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained As Probe Into Delhi Blast Intensifies

Police have detained a fourth Kashmiri doctor in the Delhi Car Blast case as the investigation uncovers links to a terror module, AK-47, and 2,900 kg ammonium nitrate seizure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police have taken another doctor from Kashmir into custody for questioning in connection with the ongoing Delhi-Faridabad terror investigation. Dr. Sajad Ahmad Malla, a resident of Bandzoo in Pulwama, has been detained as authorities probe his possible links to the terror network. He is the fourth doctor to be held in this high-profile case.

The investigation has revealed that four doctors are key figures in the terror module: three from Kashmir and one female doctor from Lucknow. Among them, Dr. Umar ul Nabi Dar, who worked in Faridabad, studied at Al-Falah University in Pulwama. Police have also detained his brother, while their mother was taken to a hospital for DNA testing. Dr. Adil, originally from Kazi Goud in Anantnag, reportedly drove the vehicle used in the bombing. Notably, Dr. Umar had purchased the car, but the finer details were allegedly provided by Tarik Malik.

Dr. Adil, who previously worked in Saharanpur, is linked to a shocking discovery at GMC Anantnag: an AK-47 reportedly recovered from a locker at the college—a locker that had inexplicably remained accessible even after four years.

Doctor Working In Faridabad

Another figure, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, who worked in Faridabad, is also under scrutiny. Police have taken his brother into custody and arrested Dr. Shahin, who had ties with him. Geographically, Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Umar lived just a kilometre apart, while Dr. Adil’s residence is around 50 km away. All three studied medicine together in Kashmir: Dr. Umar and Dr. Adil completed their MBBS at GMC Srinagar in 2017–2018, while Dr. Adil pursued his MD at Anantnag GMC in 2019–2020. Dr. Umar had done his MBBS at Batra College, Jammu, and MD at Sher-e-Kashmir University.

In terms of personal milestones, Dr. Umar got engaged earlier this year, Dr. Adil married on October 4, while Dr. Muzammil remains unmarried.

Kashmir Connection In Faridabad Module

Other Kashmiri suspects include Tarik Malik, an ATM guard whose name was linked to a car used in the plot, though photos associated with it belong to his friend Amir from Sambora, Pulwama. Amir, a plumber, used a SIM card registered under Tarik’s name. Amir’s brother, Umar, who works in the electricity department, is also in police custody, alongside Amir himself.

All three, Tarik, Amir, and Umar, are connected to the seizure of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate and an AK-47, underscoring the scale of the terror network under investigation.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Car Blast Kashmiri Doctor Detained Delhi-Faridabad Terror Case AK-47 Seizure
Read more
