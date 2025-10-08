6 Dead, 2 Injured In Fire Accident At Crackers Manufacturing Unit In Andhra's Konaseema

At least six people died and two others were injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Konaseema district, police confirmed. The blaze broke out at the facility on Wednesday, engulfing the unit in flames. Emergency services rushed to the scene to control the fire and provide medical aid to the injured, who were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities suspect that the accident could have resulted from mishandling at the licensed firecracker manufacturing facility.

Rahul Meena, Superintendent of Police for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, confirmed that the unit was operating with all necessary approvals.

(More details awaited)