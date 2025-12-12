Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Dying Is Easier Than Learning English...': 17-Year-Old Dalit Student Kills Self In Andhra

A 17-year-old Dalit student in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide due to her struggle with the English language.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (PTI) A 17-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide over her "inability to learn English language" here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when the student of District Institute of Education and Training locked herself inside the college sick room after her friends briefly stepped out.

"She was a 17-year-old Dalit student at the District Institute of Education and Training at B Thandrapadu near Kurnool and allegedly died by suicide," a police official told PTI.

According to Police, the girl told her father earlier that she was unable to cope with the English language and even written that "dying was easier than learning it".

Despite this, the girl's parents forcibly sent her back to college.

Her friends also mentioned that she had been facing menstrual issues, which may have added to her emotional distress, police said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. PTI MS STH ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

