Andhra Class 10 Student Branded With Hot Iron On Stomach, Hands, Suffers Burns

A 16-year-old boy from Sri Chaitanya Hostel in Morampudi, Konaseema district, suffered severe burn injuries after two classmates allegedly branded him with a hot iron box inside their room. The victim, Gurram Vincent Prasad of Shankaraguptham village in Malikipuram mandal, is being treated at Rajolu Government Hospital.

The assault reportedly took place 10 days ago, but hostel authorities allegedly suppressed the incident for nearly a week. District Educational Officer Vasudeva Rao condemned the delay and said a detailed inquiry report will be submitted to the District Collector, as per a report on News 18.

'Pressed Heated Iron Box Against Abdomen'

Preliminary investigation suggests the attack was in retaliation for Prasad alerting the principal about the accused students tampering with CCTV cameras. The boys allegedly pressed a heated iron box against his abdomen and arms, causing severe burns. Initially, Prasad told the warden he was injured by hot water.

The incident came to light after Prasad’s mother, Gurram Lakshmi Kumari, noticed the injuries during a campus visit. In her complaint, she alleged her son was tortured and threatened with death if he spoke up. “My husband died three months ago. I cannot lose my son,” she said, reported PTI, demanding strict action against both the assailants and hostel authorities for negligence.

Sub-Inspector Surendra confirmed that the case has been transferred to Rajamahendravaram City Police, with a full probe underway.