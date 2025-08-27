Bengaluru Metro Guard Walks On Platform, Falls Asleep & Slips Onto Track: Watch

A video from a Bengaluru Metro station is going viral, showing a security guard slipping onto the tracks after reportedly dozing off while on duty. The incident, which occurred around 11:10 am on Monday, has triggered widespread debate on social media about overwork, staff fatigue and safety lapses at Namma Metro stations.

Bengaluru Metro Security Guard Slips Onto Tracks

The footage shows the guard walking along the platform when he suddenly stumbles and falls straight onto the tracks. Passengers are seen panicking, but a commuter quickly rushes forward and pulls him to safety. A colleague on duty also acted swiftly by pressing the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting off power supply to the tracks and preventing a possible tragedy.

Initial reports suggest the guard had been working for over 16 continuous hours, leading to extreme exhaustion. Witnesses said his fatigue was so severe that he appeared to fall asleep while walking.

Guard at Ragigudda Station falls on metro track part of Yellow Line



A source from BMRCL, quoted in TheHindu says, the guard had been on duty for 16 hours & had short rest. pic.twitter.com/UpnHGIbTa2 — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) August 26, 2025

The video, first shared by X user @bykarthikreddy, has garnered millions of views, with many expressing anger over the working conditions of metro staff. The incident has also reignited concerns over passenger safety.

As the video continues to circulate online, calls are growing for Namma Metro and the security agency to review staff duty hours and ensure better safeguards at stations.