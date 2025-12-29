Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah To visit Assam On Monday, Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 800 Crore

Amit Shah To visit Assam On Monday, Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 800 Crore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Monday to inaugurate major infrastructure, cultural and security projects and address a public rally in Borduwa.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.

Shah was earlier scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night from Ahmedabad, but his flight could not take off due to fog and his visit was postponed to Monday.

The home minister will begin his visit by paying homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' here.

He will then leave for Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Borduwa of Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the Rs 227 crore redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

The home minister is also scheduled to address a public rally at Borduwa, immediately after the inauguration.

Shah will return to Guwahati where he will inaugurate a Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

Shah will, on the same day, also inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating capacity in Guwahati, before leaving for New Delhi.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guwahati Srimanta Sankardeva Batadrava Than Assam Visit AMIT SHAH Borduwa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Cities
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
World
‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet
‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
Dense Fog In Delhi As Orange Alert Issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Flight Disruptions
Dense Fog In Delhi As Orange Alert Issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Flight Disruptions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget