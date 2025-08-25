Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH

The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw heated protests after a bill was introduced seeking the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers if they are sent to jail. The Opposition slammed it as a "black law." In an interview with news agency ANI, he also spoke about Satyendar Jain's incarceration and subsequent release on bail.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now clarified the government's stance. In an interview with ANI, Shah said, "A person sitting in jail cannot run the country. The Opposition still thinks that if they ever go to jail, they will form a government from there."

On the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, aimed at disqualifying leaders facing serious criminal charges, Shah said, "If a duly elected government brings a bill or constitutional amendment to Parliament, what is the objection in placing it before the House? I have already made it clear that it will be sent to a Joint Committee of both Houses. Later, when it comes to voting, members can express their opinion. Since it is a constitutional amendment, a two-thirds majority is required. Whether we have that majority or not will be proven then."

Amit Shah On Satyendar Jain

When asked about Satyendar Jain losing four years of his life in jail, Amit Shah said the case he was jailed for is still on and the closure report has not been filed. "The closure report that was filed in the court was from a 2022 case. The other four cases are still on and the CBI has charge sheets. They are in trial phases," Amit Shah said.

"If you are neck deep in corruption, you will be arrested, you will have to go to jail, you will have to resign. Still, if you get bail later, you can take the oath again," he added. "This is a recent trend. Several ministers from Tamil Nadu did not resign [after going to jail]; the Delhi CM and his ministers did not resign. Will government officials go to jail to take orders from them," he asked.

Amit Shah Slams Opposition

Responding to the Opposition's protests, Shah questioned their conduct. "Is it democratic to stop any government bill or constitutional amendment from being introduced in the House? Are both Houses meant for debate or for creating chaos? We, too, have opposed many issues, but blocking a bill from being tabled is not democratic. The Opposition will have to answer to the people," he said.

Shah also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself insisted on including the PM's office in the bill. "The Prime Minister said his post must be covered under this provision. If the Prime Minister ever goes to jail, he will have to resign," Shah added.