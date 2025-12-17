Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabPunjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide

Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three Panchayat Samiti seats in Kapurthala as counting continued for the Punjab local body elections on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, results have been declared for 675 of the 2,838 Panchayat Samiti seats, with AAP leading the overall tally. The party has also maintained its lead in Patiala, officials said.

Counting is under way for the remaining seats, and further results are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Breaking News
