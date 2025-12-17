Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three Panchayat Samiti seats in Kapurthala as counting continued for the Punjab local body elections on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, results have been declared for 675 of the 2,838 Panchayat Samiti seats, with AAP leading the overall tally. The party has also maintained its lead in Patiala, officials said.

Counting is under way for the remaining seats, and further results are awaited.