Explorer
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three Panchayat Samiti seats in Kapurthala as counting continued for the Punjab local body elections on Wednesday.
According to the latest update, results have been declared for 675 of the 2,838 Panchayat Samiti seats, with AAP leading the overall tally. The party has also maintained its lead in Patiala, officials said.
Counting is under way for the remaining seats, and further results are awaited.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow States News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
News
Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Advertisement
Punjab
8 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Performs 'Sewa' At Golden Temple Ahead Of Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls — IN PICS
Punjab
15 Photos
Gurpurab: Fireworks At Golden Temple, Devotees Throng Gurdwaras For 555th Prakash Parv — PHOTOS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement