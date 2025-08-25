'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid the uproar over the Bill to remove the Prime Minister and Ministers from their posts if jailed, has hit back at the Opposition for raising the incident of his arrest in 2010. Amit Shah had earlier said that he didn't need to take lessons in ethics from Congress. Now, he has detailed the circumstances before and after his arrest in 2010.

Amit Shah, who was the Gujarat Home Minister back then, was jailed in the case of the fake encounter of extortionist & smuggler Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2005. Amit Shah was charged with murder in the case.

Shah initially skipped CBI summons and remained untraceable for three days before dramatically appearing at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar for a press conference. Before that, he sent his resignation to Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister.

After the press conference, he was placed under arrest. The BJP had claimed that Shah was being framed by the Congress government at the Centre for political reasons.

'I Took Oath After Allegations Were Quashed'

Amit Shah, in an interaction with news agency ANI, sought to remind that he had resigned within two days of the CBI summons. "I was arrested after I resigned. The final judgment in the case confirmed that it was a case of political vendetta and I am innocent," he said.

"I was not released on the basis of doubt. The case was dismissed. I got bail on the 56th day. Yet I did not take the oath to any Constitutional post till the allegations against me were quashed. So, I do not need to take lessons in ethics from the Opposition," he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Shah said: "Those who are opposing the Bill want that if they are jailed, they could make a comfortable office there and government officials would go there to take orders from them."

He said that earlier ministers would resign if allegations were brought against them. "But it is a recent trend that we have seen in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, where ministers refused to resign even after being jailed," Shah said.