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HomeNewsIndiaAllahabad HC quashes panel order on forest rights of Tharu tribe, directs fresh hearing

Allahabad HC quashes panel order on forest rights of Tharu tribe, directs fresh hearing

Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed an order of a district-level committee rejecting forest rights claims of members of the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri, directing authorities to rehear the matter and pass a fresh order within a reasonable tim.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:48 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed an order of a district-level committee rejecting forest rights claims of members of the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri, directing authorities to rehear the matter and pass a fresh order within a reasonable time.

A bench comprising Justices Shekhar B Saraf and AK Chaudhary also clarified that until a fresh decision is taken, the petitioners will continue to enjoy their existing forest rights.

The order came on a writ petition filed by NGO Udasa along with 101 members of the Tharu community residing in the Palia Kalan area of Lakhimpur Kheri.

The petitioners, who belong to a Scheduled Tribe, had challenged the March 15, 2021, order that had rejected their claims to community forest rights.

After hearing the case, the court observed that the district-level committee had failed to properly consider the intent and provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and had relied solely on a 2000 interim order of the Supreme Court while passing its decision.

The bench noted that the objective of the Act is to recognise the traditional rights of forest-dwelling communities and ensure their livelihood and food security, which cannot be overlooked.

The court directed the authority concerned to provide the petitioners with a full opportunity of hearing and to pass a reasoned order after examining all relevant facts and records. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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