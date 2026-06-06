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HomeNewsIndiaAllahabad HC introduces austerity measures to reduce fuel consumption

Allahabad HC introduces austerity measures to reduce fuel consumption

Prayagraj (UP), Jun 5 (PTI): In a bid to promote resource efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, the Allahabad High Court has introduced a series of austerity measures for its principal seat at Prayagraj and the Lucknow Benc.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Prayagraj (UP), Jun 5 (PTI): In a bid to promote resource efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, the Allahabad High Court has introduced a series of austerity measures for its principal seat at Prayagraj and the Lucknow Bench.

The measures have been rolled out by the Allahabad HC chief justice, pursuant to a letter from the Chief Justice of India and an office memorandum from the Government of India, with a focus on optimising vehicle usage and expanding digital infrastructure for court and administrative functions.

To ensure optimum utilisation of fuel, the registry officers have resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves. The employees across all cadres from class one to class four have been asked to pool cars or vehicles.

Furthermore, the administration has advised the staff to maximise their use of public transport wherever feasible.

Additionally, efforts will be made to convene the meetings of the committees comprising the chairman/members from the Allahabad and Lucknow benches through video-conferencing (VC)/online mode. To facilitate such meetings, a co-presenting officer may be appointed.

The hybrid mode could be adopted for conducting court proceedings at the discretion of courts/judges.

The advocates have been advised to appear for the cases via video conferencing. The Office Bearers and members of the Bar/Advocates have been requested to make maximum use of this facility to reduce physical footfall and travel.

To ensure a smooth transition and facilitate the hybrid functioning of courts, the high court has directed the establishment of a dedicated email ID for queries and support regarding hybrid appearances.

At least two dedicated helpline numbers will be introduced to assist advocates and stakeholders in utilising the hybrid mode effectively. PTI COR RAJ AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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