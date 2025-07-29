Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAll 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament

All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament

Amit Shah confirms all 3 Lashkar terrorists behind Baisaran attack—Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—were killed in Operation Mahadev. Detained aides helped identify their bodies in Srinagar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 01:32 PM (IST)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that all three terrorists responsible for the recent Pahalgam terror attack have been neutralised.

"All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies," Shah told the House.

He further elaborated on the operation while addressing reporters in Delhi.

"In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated..." he stated.

What will he gain by defending Pakistan

Amit Shah also slammed the former Home Minister P Chidambaram’s remark on the Pahalgam attack in which he said the terrorist could be 'homegrown'. The former said, "Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that."

Amit Shah today took matter in his hands and said, "Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan?... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan... The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan."

Clean Chit To Pakistan

"P Chidambaram, who was the former Home Minister, has given a clean chit to Pakistan. The same people, when they were in power, used to say that there is no hand of Pakistan. The former Home Minister and former Finance Minister should realise that such statements embolden Pakistan's stand," said Union Minister Prahalad Joshi.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
