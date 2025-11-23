Al Falah–IM Connection, Rs 26 Lakh Plot Exposed: Major Revelations In Delhi Blast Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Almost two weeks after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least 10 lives and injured several others, investigators continue to unearth disturbing details of an alleged “white collar terror module” operating across states. What began with the seizure of a massive explosives cache from Faridabad’s Dhauj village has now expanded into a complex web involving doctors, university links, and transnational terror groups.

Medical Faculty Under Scanner After Blast Link Emerges

The probe first turned towards Faridabad’s Al Falah University after several individuals connected to the Red Fort blast were found to be associated with its medical college. Among them was Dr Umar Un Nabi, accused of driving the explosive-laden vehicle used in the attack. Other faculty members also surfaced during the investigation, prompting authorities to scrutinise the institution and its leadership.

A Second Tragedy: Nowgam Police Station Blast

The investigation took another grim turn last week when explosives retrieved from Faridabad accidentally detonated at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu & Kashmir during sample testing. The explosion killed nine police and forensic officials, adding urgency to the ongoing probe.

₹26 Lakh Raised, Two Years Spent Preparing for Strike: NIA

According to investigators, five doctors linked to the module reportedly raised ₹26 lakh to fund the attacks. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was told by one of the key accused, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, that the group spent nearly two years procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices.

So far, three doctors, Dr Ganaie, Shaheen Shahid and Adeel Rather — have been arrested. Rather’s brother, Muzaffar, is suspected to be part of the same network and is believed to be in Afghanistan. Authorities are also searching for Nissar ul-Hassan, another faculty member at Al Falah Medical College.

Fresh Spotlight on Indian Mujahideen Operative

The case has also revived interest in Indian Mujahideen fugitive Mirza Shadab Baig, wanted for multiple blasts in 2008. Baig, who studied at Al Falah University and graduated in electronics and instrumentation in 2007, carries a reward of ₹1 lakh.

Investigators are now examining new links between Baig and the Red Fort blast, noting that incidents nearly two decades apart may be connected.

Al Falah University founder Hamid Ahmed Siddiqui is also facing scrutiny over alleged money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate has accused him of generating over ₹415 crore in illicit funds by misleading parents and students with claims of NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition.

The university has additionally received a show-cause notice from the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, which is examining whether its minority status should be withdrawn. The registrar and the Haryana education department’s Principal Secretary have been summoned for a hearing on 4 December.

Inter-State JeM–AGuH Terror Module Busted

In a parallel breakthrough, Jammu & Kashmir Police announced the busting of an inter-state terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). This operation was connected to the explosives haul recovered in Faridabad.

Seven people, including the Kashmiri doctor tied to the explosives recovery, have been arrested.

JeM, founded by UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar in Pakistan, and the al-Qaeda-affiliated AGuH are among the banned organisations involved.

2,900 kg of Explosive Material Recovered

The combined operation by police teams from Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir resulted in the recovery of 2,900 kg of IED-making material, along with arms and ammunition. PTI reported that two doctors, including one based in Faridabad, were among those arrested.

A police spokesperson described the action as a significant counter-terror success, noting that searches were carried out across multiple states.

Faridabad Explosives Haul: What Investigators Found

Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta confirmed that a joint police team arrested Dr Muzammil Shakil, who was also wanted for putting up posters supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. The explosives found in his rented accommodation initially led to speculation that RDX had been recovered, but officials later clarified it was ammonium nitrate.

The seizure included around 350 kg of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, and a substantial quantity of ammunition.

Al Falah University Link Deepens

Investigators said Dr Shakil had been living in the Dhauj accommodation for about three months. He was detained by Jammu & Kashmir Police on 30 October after the arrest of another accused, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, allegedly connected to the same network.

Al Falah University, located about 45 km from Delhi and recognised by the University Grants Commission, has now come under intense national scrutiny, with its associations and operations being closely examined as the probe continues.