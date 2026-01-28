NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash this morning while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati. The accident also claimed lives of four others, including the pilots and members of Pawar's security detail.

The small aircraft had departed Mumbai earlier in the day and went down near Baramati airport during a landing attempt roughly 30 minutes later. Pawar was scheduled to attend four key public events ahead of next month's local body elections.

As forensic teams sift through wreckage of Learjet that claimed life of Ajit Pawar, one small, brightly colored device has become center of investigation: the Black Box.

Despite the name, this device is a vibrant International Orange, designed to be found amidst the charred remains of an aircraft.

What Exactly is a Black Box?

A Black Box is not just one tool but a duo of highly advanced recording systems housed in a "Crash-Survivable Memory Unit" (CSMU). Built to withstand temperatures of 1,100°C and impacts of 3,400 Gs, it acts as the aircraft’s ultimate historian.

Flight Data Recorder (FDR): This is the aircraft’s "diary." It tracks thousands of data points every second - airspeed, altitude, engine temperature, and even the exact position of the wing flaps. It tells investigators what happened mechanically.

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR): This is the "ears" of the cockpit. It captures every word spoken by the pilots, radio transmissions with Air Traffic Control, and even background noises like engine groans or alarm pings. It helps investigators understand why certain decisions were made.

Reconstructing the Final Moments

For the Baramati crash, Black Box will allow experts to create a digital flight simulation. Investigators will be able to see if the plane suffered a sudden engine failure, if the landing gear malfunctioned, or if the pilots were battling unexpected weather conditions.

Because the Learjet 45 is a sophisticated corporate jet, its recorders are likely solid-state, meaning the data is stored on microchips that can be extracted and read in a lab within hours, potentially ending the speculation surrounding this high-profile tragedy.