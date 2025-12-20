An off-duty Air India Express pilot has been suspended after a passenger accused him of physically assaulting him at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, sparking widespread concern over passenger safety and airport management. The alleged incident took place on Friday at Terminal 1 during a security check, and details emerged after the passenger shared his experience on social media.

Incident At Security Check Sparks Dispute

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, narrated the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he was travelling with his family, including a four-month-old baby seated in a stroller. According to Dewan, airport staff directed the family to use a security lane generally meant for staff members and passengers with reduced mobility. He claimed that while waiting in that lane, multiple individuals began bypassing the queue.

When Dewan objected to others cutting ahead, he alleged that Captain Virender Sejwal—who was also skipping the line—intervened aggressively. Dewan said the pilot insulted him by calling him “anpadh” (uneducated) and mocked his ability to read signage at the airport. What began as a verbal exchange, Dewan alleged, quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Pilot Assaults Passenger At Delhi Airport

Dewan claimed the altercation resulted in visible injuries, which he later documented by posting photographs of his bloodied face along with an image of the pilot. He said the incident had severe emotional consequences for his family, adding that it “ruined” their holiday plans and left his seven-year-old daughter “traumatised and scared.”

The passenger further alleged that he was compelled to sign a letter stating he would not pursue the matter any further. According to him, officials indicated that refusing to do so would result in him missing his flight, leading to financial losses from pre-booked holiday arrangements worth ₹1.2 lakh.

He wrote that he have no clue how @DGCAIndia & @AirIndiaX could allow such pilots to fly. How can @DelhiAirport get away with such mismanagement. He said: "I was forced to write a letter stating that I will not pursue this matter further ... It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain. @DelhiPolice , why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?"

Airlines and Airport Respond

Air India Express confirmed that the pilot involved has been removed from duty pending investigation. The airline said, "We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation."

Delhi Airport authorities also responded publicly, stating, "Dear Ankit, We are deeply concerned by the experience you have shared and sincerely regret the distress caused to you and your family. The issue is being formally escalated to the concerned authorities for immediate review and appropriate action. Passenger safety and well-being remain our highest priority and we are committed to ensuring such incidents are addressed with utmost seriousness."