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HomeNewsIndiaAir India Express Delhi-Patna Flight Faces Delay, Passengers Left Waiting Inside Aircraft

Air India Express Delhi-Patna Flight Faces Delay, Passengers Left Waiting Inside Aircraft

Air India Express flight IX 1197 from Delhi to Patna was delayed after boarding, with passengers waiting up to 1.5 hours inside the aircraft. Many complained of heat as the AC remained off.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 10:29 PM (IST)

Passengers onboard Air India Express flight IX 1197 from Delhi to Patna faced a prolonged wait before takeoff, leading to frustration and discomfort.

Boarding for the flight, scheduled to depart at 7:05 pm, was completed on time. However, passengers alleged that they were made to remain seated inside the aircraft for nearly 1 to 1.5 hours without any clear information regarding the delay.

Passengers Complain Of Heat As AC Remained Off

The situation worsened when the aircraft's air conditioning system was reportedly not functioning during the wait. Amid the June heat, passengers, including children, elderly travellers and women, were left struggling inside the stationary aircraft.

According to passengers, the air conditioning was switched on only after a considerable delay, by which time many had already become agitated.

Airline Cites Wet Runway, Pilot Procedures

When questioned about the delay, the airline reportedly cited a wet runway and said the pilot was occupied with procedural formalities.

The explanations, however, did little to ease passenger frustration as they continued to wait inside the aircraft before departure.

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About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
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Air India Express AI Xpress IX 1197 Passengers Complained Delhi To Patna Flight
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