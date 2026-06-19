Air India Express Delhi-Patna Flight Faces Delay, Passengers Left Waiting Inside Aircraft

Passengers onboard Air India Express flight IX 1197 from Delhi to Patna faced a prolonged wait before takeoff, leading to frustration and discomfort.

Boarding for the flight, scheduled to depart at 7:05 pm, was completed on time. However, passengers alleged that they were made to remain seated inside the aircraft for nearly 1 to 1.5 hours without any clear information regarding the delay.

Passengers Complain Of Heat As AC Remained Off

The situation worsened when the aircraft's air conditioning system was reportedly not functioning during the wait. Amid the June heat, passengers, including children, elderly travellers and women, were left struggling inside the stationary aircraft.

According to passengers, the air conditioning was switched on only after a considerable delay, by which time many had already become agitated.

Airline Cites Wet Runway, Pilot Procedures

When questioned about the delay, the airline reportedly cited a wet runway and said the pilot was occupied with procedural formalities.

The explanations, however, did little to ease passenger frustration as they continued to wait inside the aircraft before departure.