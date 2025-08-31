Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAfter 2 Brain Surgeries, Sadhguru Completes Kailash Yatra On A Bike To Demonstrate Power of Yoga

Sadhguru successfully completed the Kailash Yatra on a motorcycle, just a year and a half after back-to-back emergency brain surgeries. Through this journey, he aimed to showcase the power of yoga.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Just a year and a half after undergoing two emergency brain surgeries, Sadhguru completed the Kailash Yatra on a motorcycle, returning to a grand reception at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The Kailash Yatra is regarded as one of the most sacred pilgrimages, and those who finish it are welcomed with deep respect. Thus, thousands gathered at Coimbatore Airport to greet Sadhguru, with locals lining the streets and volunteers forming a ceremonial procession from the center’s entrance to the ashram.

Sadhguru began his journey on August 9 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, travelling by motorcycle through Nepal, covering Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Thulikhel, and then crossing into Tibet at the Nepal-Tibet border. From there, he moved through Zhangmu, Nyalam, and Saga in Tibet to reach Lake Manasarovar, before trekking to  have darshan of Mount Kailash.

The route presented a host of difficulties including incessant rain, landslides, rugged landscapes, and high altitudes ranging roughly between 15,000 and 20,000 feet above sea level.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

Sadhguru Demonstrates Power Of Yoga

During the yatra, he was welcomed by locals and also interacted online with celebrities such as actor Madhavan, cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, and director Nag Ashwin, addressing questions about yogic science and the mysteries surrounding Shiva.

In a recent online conversation with Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Sadhguru shared, “I am not going to see Shiva. For me, the dimension we refer to as Shiva—when I close my eyes, that is where I am. I don’t have to go to Kailash for that. Kailash is the most spectacular library, but these days I am not going even for that.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

Explaining the purpose of the journey, he further said: “I'm taking a few hundred people with me. People when they wake up in the morning, do they say Shiva? No, they'll say stock market or cinema. So for those people with altitude and variety of other challenges, it lowers their concerns about stock market and we can get them to focus on something more profound." 

When asked about the physical challenges of the trip given his medical history and age, he responded to journalists at Coimbatore Airport, "As per medical advice, I was not supposed to ride a motorcycle, yet I went to 18,000 feet above mean sea level. This demonstrates the power of yoga." 

Describing how he overcame the challenges of the journey, Sadhguru added, “Yoga means you become one with the very source of creation, which is within every one of us. So when you are in touch with the source of creation, this is not a challenge. Effortlessly, I have done this at this stage.”

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Sadhguru Kailash Yatra
