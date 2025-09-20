Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Duty To Stand With Fishermen': Actor Vijay Kicks Off TVK Campaign In Nagai, Asks ‘Will You Cut Power For Modi’

'Duty To Stand With Fishermen': Actor Vijay Kicks Off TVK Campaign In Nagai, Asks ‘Will You Cut Power For Modi’

Vijay, TVK president, campaigned in Nagapattinam, emphasising support for Tamil Nadu's fishermen and Sri Lankan Tamils.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 02:36 PM (IST)

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), launched his second election campaign in Puttur, Nagapattinam district, on Saturday, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Speaking to supporters, Vijay said he would always stand with the people and called attention to attacks on local fishermen. “I am speaking on soil that is close to my heart, blessed by the Lord of Nagore, Nellikkadai Mariamman, and Mother Velankanni. When will the attacks on Tamil fishermen stop?” he asked, recalling a public meeting held on the same ground in 2011 to protest similar incidents.

Vijay also highlighted the plight of Eelam Tamils, describing them as “our umbilical cord relatives”, and criticised the state government for offering only symbolic responses to fishermen’s issues.

Vijay On CM Stalin's Foreign Trip

Vijay asked whether they (DMK-led) had brought Cauvery water to the water-deficit region, established a marine university, or increased job opportunities. He added that whenever the Chief Minister returned from a foreign trip, he would claim that such and such investment had been secured.

On investment priorities, he questioned, “CM Sir, is it foreign investment? Investment abroad? Investment to Tamil Nadu? Investment from Tamil Nadu?” suggesting that local development should take precedence.

He alleged that a power outage occurred at the venue of his campaign last week and questioned whether the Chief Minister would have allowed a similar disruption if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Amit Shah were visiting. His remarks implied political bias in the handling of public utilities during election events.

Vijay Responds To 'Weekend Politics' Comment 

The TVK chief explained why the campaign was scheduled on weekends, noting that it was intended to avoid disrupting the work of residents. “These days are also to give some people a break,” he said.

Vijay’s address underscored TVK’s focus on grassroots concerns, particularly the welfare of fishermen, local development, and the protection of Tamil communities both in the state and abroad. The campaign marks the party’s continued push to engage directly with constituents on key social and economic issues.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget