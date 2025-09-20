Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), launched his second election campaign in Puttur, Nagapattinam district, on Saturday, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Speaking to supporters, Vijay said he would always stand with the people and called attention to attacks on local fishermen. “I am speaking on soil that is close to my heart, blessed by the Lord of Nagore, Nellikkadai Mariamman, and Mother Velankanni. When will the attacks on Tamil fishermen stop?” he asked, recalling a public meeting held on the same ground in 2011 to protest similar incidents.

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: TVK chief and actor Vijay says, "I had spoken at the Madurai conference about the reasons behind Sri Lankan Navy attacks on our fishermen and the possible solutions. It is my duty to stand by the fishermen. In fact, 14 years ago, we held a public meeting… pic.twitter.com/YqsBOVuaTe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

Vijay also highlighted the plight of Eelam Tamils, describing them as “our umbilical cord relatives”, and criticised the state government for offering only symbolic responses to fishermen’s issues.

Vijay On CM Stalin's Foreign Trip

Vijay asked whether they (DMK-led) had brought Cauvery water to the water-deficit region, established a marine university, or increased job opportunities. He added that whenever the Chief Minister returned from a foreign trip, he would claim that such and such investment had been secured.

On investment priorities, he questioned, “CM Sir, is it foreign investment? Investment abroad? Investment to Tamil Nadu? Investment from Tamil Nadu?” suggesting that local development should take precedence.

He alleged that a power outage occurred at the venue of his campaign last week and questioned whether the Chief Minister would have allowed a similar disruption if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Amit Shah were visiting. His remarks implied political bias in the handling of public utilities during election events.

Vijay Responds To 'Weekend Politics' Comment

The TVK chief explained why the campaign was scheduled on weekends, noting that it was intended to avoid disrupting the work of residents. “These days are also to give some people a break,” he said.

Vijay’s address underscored TVK’s focus on grassroots concerns, particularly the welfare of fishermen, local development, and the protection of Tamil communities both in the state and abroad. The campaign marks the party’s continued push to engage directly with constituents on key social and economic issues.