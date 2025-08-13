Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaABP’s ‘India Unshaken’: From Rajnath Singh To Rajkummar Rao — Meet The Speakers Set To Honour Op Sindoor Heroes

ABP’s ‘India Unshaken’: From Rajnath Singh To Rajkummar Rao — Meet The Speakers Set To Honour Op Sindoor Heroes

ABP Network's "India Unshaken" honours Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam attack. The event features leaders like Rajnath Singh, Rekha Gupta, and defence experts, alongside actor Rajkummar Rao and singer Kailash Kher.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 05:04 PM (IST)

ABP Network’s India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor is a heartfelt tribute to the valour and precision of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor — the daring May 7 mission that struck nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Conducted in response to the barbaric April 22 attack in Pahalgam, the operation became a symbol of India’s unshaken resolve against terrorism.

Bringing together leaders, defence experts, and voices from cinema and music, this exclusive event celebrates courage, resilience, and the spirit of the forces.

Rajnath Singh – Minister of Defence, Government of India

As the nation’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has overseen critical strategic and operational decisions. His keynote address will reflect on India’s military readiness, the lessons from Operation Sindoor, and the unwavering spirit of the armed forces.

Rekha Gupta – Chief Minister of Delhi

A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, Rekha Gupta will speak about creating pathways for women to thrive, both within the armed forces and in broader society. Her perspective bridges governance and grassroots change.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, AVSM, VSM – Deputy Chief, Indian Navy

With decades of service at sea, Vice Admiral Sobti brings a wealth of experience in maritime strategy, precision operations, and naval defence. His insights will highlight the Navy’s role in safeguarding India’s frontiers.

Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar VSM – Director General, Infantry, Indian Army

A decorated officer, Lt Gen Ajay Kumar will share the “spirit of the forces” — the grit, discipline, and camaraderie that define India’s infantry in the toughest terrains and situations.

Rajkummar Rao – Actor

Known for portraying layered, impactful characters, Rajkummar Rao will deliver a Silent Salute, honouring the sacrifices made by the armed forces through the lens of cinema and storytelling.

Alakh Pandey – Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah

An educator and entrepreneur who has inspired millions of students, Alakh Pandey will speak on Quiet Resolve — the importance of mental strength and knowledge in nation-building beyond the frontlines.

Hariom Chaudhary – CEO, Doon Defence Dreamers

Guiding countless young aspirants towards a career in the armed forces, Hariom Chaudhary will narrate The Dreamers’ Journey, a story of dedication, preparation, and service.

Kailash Kher – Singer & Composer

Renowned for his soulful and patriotic renditions, Kailash Kher will offer a Musical Tribute, blending folk roots with heartfelt emotion in Songs of the Soil.

When and Where to Watch

India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor premieres on ABP News on August 14 and will be telecast on Independence Day, August 15. Viewers can also watch it on ABP News’ YouTube channel and follow updates on ABP News Hindi and English websites.

Also read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army IAF Rajnath Singh Kailash Kher Rajkummar Rao Indian Air Force ABP News Indian Navy Rekha Gupta Operation Sindoor India Unshaken ABP India Unshaken Tarun Sobti
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget