HomeNewsIndia Unshaken: ABP Network's 'Salute To Sindoor' To Bring Rajnath Singh, Rekha Gupta, More Dignitaries Together

India Unshaken: ABP Network's 'Salute To Sindoor' To Bring Rajnath Singh, Rekha Gupta, More Dignitaries Together

ABP Network will commemorate Operation Sindoor with "India Unshaken: Salute To Sindoor" on August 14, featuring Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other prominent figures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:32 AM (IST)

India's military might has stood the test of time since its Independence and continued to do so with the latest feat on May 7 this year with Operation Sindoor. 

To honour the valour of our Indian Air Force, ABP Network will pay a tribute with its exclusive event, India Unshaken: Salute To Sindoor. 

On April 22, at least 26 civilians, including tourists and locals, were killed in a dastardly attack by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. 

What was supposed to be a fun summer holiday turned into a tragedy, sparking widespread condemnation and nationwide outrage, uniting the country along its length and breadth, calling out the barbaric act. 

The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, testifying to Pakistan's state-sponsored policy of terrorism. 

On May 7, the Indian Air Force launched surprise attacks, codenamed Operation Sindoor, in the early hours on nine terrorists' hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation involved precision strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack and resulted in a four-day military conflict with Pakistan before the announcement of the ceasefire. 

India Unshaken: Salute To Sindoor 

The ABP Network's exclusive will be broadcast on ABP News on August 14, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being the keynote speaker. 

The event will also host other notable speakers, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Vice Admiral TArun Sobti, actor Rajkumar Rao, and singer and composer Kailash Kher. 

When And Where To Watch 

India Unshaken: Salute To Sindoor can be viewed on ABP News television channel on August 14 and will be telecast on August 15. 

Additionally, the viewers can also watch the telecast on ABP News YouTube channel and watch the live updates on ABP News Hindi and English websites.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Network ABP LIVE Pahalgam Terror Attack India Unshaken ABP India Unshaken India Unshaken Salute ABP India Unshaken Salute Opration Sindoor
Embed widget