India's military might has stood the test of time since its Independence and continued to do so with the latest feat on May 7 this year with Operation Sindoor.

On April 22, at least 26 civilians, including tourists and locals, were killed in a dastardly attack by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

What was supposed to be a fun summer holiday turned into a tragedy, sparking widespread condemnation and nationwide outrage, uniting the country along its length and breadth, calling out the barbaric act.

The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, testifying to Pakistan's state-sponsored policy of terrorism.

On May 7, the Indian Air Force launched surprise attacks, codenamed Operation Sindoor, in the early hours on nine terrorists' hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation involved precision strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack and resulted in a four-day military conflict with Pakistan before the announcement of the ceasefire.

