Abhishek Banerjee Skips Court Appearance For Voice Sample In Poll Speech Case

Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee did not appear before a Bidhannagar court magistrate at the appointed hour on Wednesday to record his voice sample for an investigation into his alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.

Banerjee has challenged before the high court the Bidhannagar sub-divisional judicial magistrate court order that directed him to appear before the magistrate at 10 am on Wednesday.

The TMC MP did not appear before the magistrate to record his voice sample at the appointed time, public prosecutor at Bidhannagar SDJM court Md Sabir Ali said.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed on Tuesday that the matter would be heard on Friday.

The high court had, on May 21, granted Banerjee protection from coercive action until July 31 in connection with the FIR regarding his alleged comments at a public meeting in April during the state assembly election campaign.

The high court had then directed Banerjee to cooperate with the probe and not travel abroad without its permission.

The Diamond Harbour MP has also prayed for quashing the FIR over his alleged intimidatory comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party at a public meeting in the run-up to the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, which was held on April 29.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)