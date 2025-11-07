Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of committing “vote chori” during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, claiming that the leader voted in both the Bihar and Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year.

The AAP also questioned how such duplication could occur when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, which was meant to eliminate duplicate entries from the voter list. In response, the BJP leader said he had shifted his vote from Delhi to his hometown in Bihar.

AAP's Allegations

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha, and party functionary Nagendra Kumar each cast their votes twice.

“The Election Commission had promised that after the SIR, no voter could remain registered in two states. Then how did these BJP leaders manage to vote again in Bihar? Even the BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha president is voting in two states. Imagine the scale of vote theft that must be happening across the country,” Bharadwaj said.

BJP MP Denied Allegations

As the Delhi BJP unit did not respond to the allegations, Rakesh Sinha posted a video explaining that he had transferred his vote from Delhi to his native village, Manseerpur (Begusarai) in Bihar.

The BJP MP said, “Baseless and morally contested allegations are being levelled against me by liars and morally degraded leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and their ilk. My name is only on Bihar’s electoral roll. It was earlier in Delhi's electoral roll, and I got it deleted through a procedure established by law.”

Calling it a “systemic subversion of democracy,” Bharadwaj urged citizens to protest peacefully through democratic and constitutional means.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also weighed in, saying, “This is the true face of Bihar’s SIR. BJP loyalists appear to have received an all-India permit to vote wherever they wish.”

As of now, the Election Commission has not issued any response to the allegations.