Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAAP Accuses BJP Leaders Of Voting In Both Bihar, Delhi Polls; MP Sinha Slams 'Baseless' Allegations

AAP Accuses BJP Leaders Of Voting In Both Bihar, Delhi Polls; MP Sinha Slams 'Baseless' Allegations

AAP has accused BJP leaders of voting in both Delhi and Bihar elections despite the Election Commission’s SIR drive. BJP’s Rakesh Sinha denied the charge, saying he legally shifted his vote to Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of committing “vote chori” during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, claiming that the leader voted in both the Bihar and Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year.

The AAP also questioned how such duplication could occur when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, which was meant to eliminate duplicate entries from the voter list. In response, the BJP leader said he had shifted his vote from Delhi to his hometown in Bihar.

AAP's Allegations

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha, and party functionary Nagendra Kumar each cast their votes twice.

“The Election Commission had promised that after the SIR, no voter could remain registered in two states. Then how did these BJP leaders manage to vote again in Bihar? Even the BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha president is voting in two states. Imagine the scale of vote theft that must be happening across the country,” Bharadwaj said.

BJP MP Denied Allegations

As the Delhi BJP unit did not respond to the allegations, Rakesh Sinha posted a video explaining that he had transferred his vote from Delhi to his native village, Manseerpur (Begusarai) in Bihar.

The BJP MP said, “Baseless and morally contested allegations are being levelled against me by liars and morally degraded leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and their ilk. My name is only on Bihar’s electoral roll. It was earlier in Delhi's electoral roll, and I got it deleted through a procedure established by law.”

Calling it a “systemic subversion of democracy,” Bharadwaj urged citizens to protest peacefully through democratic and constitutional means.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also weighed in, saying, “This is the true face of Bihar’s SIR. BJP loyalists appear to have received an all-India permit to vote wherever they wish.”

As of now, the Election Commission has not issued any response to the allegations.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rakesh Sinha BJP AAP Bihar Elections 2025 'vote Chori'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget