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HomeNewsIndia27 IPS officers transferred in UP

27 IPS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred 27 IPS officers, including Shahjahanpur SP, who was mired in a controversy over the demolition of statues of three freedom fighter.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred 27 IPS officers, including Shahjahanpur SP, who was mired in a controversy over the demolition of statues of three freedom fighters.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi was posted as commandant of the 38th Battalion of PAC, Aligarh.

He was replaced by Saurabh Dixit, the Firozabad superintendent of police.

Chandra Prakash, inspector general of the Training Directorate, was made the inspector general of security.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand was transferred to Lucknow as deputy commissioner of police.

Dwivedi's transfer came close on the heels of a row over the demolition of statues of freedom fighters during a road work here by a private company.

The March 22 incident sparked outrage, leading to the suspension of a junior engineer and an assistant engineer, who were allegedly on leave when the demolition happened.

Late on Sunday night, the state government transferred nine IAS officers, including Bipin Kumar Mishra, the Shahjahanpur municipal commissioner.

He was replaced by Saumya Gururani, who was awaiting posting.

Mishra was appointed the additional managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Congress held a protest demanding that Mishra's transfer be cancelled, and an impartial inquiry be ordered into the demolition.

Statues of Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Lal, and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil -- located near the municipal corporation office at the city's Town Hall -- were demolished on the night of March 22.

The statues were reinstalled at the site on March 26 at the chief minister's order.

The company, which carried out the demolition, was blacklisted and booked.

Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged by the British on December 19, 1927, for robbing a train carrying the government's cash in August 1925 in the Kakori area of Lucknow. PTI NAV VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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