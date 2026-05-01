BJP-NDA, Oppn spar in UP Assembly over women's quota during special session

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI): The BJP-led NDA and the opposition parties engaged in a sharp exchange in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday during a special one-day session on women's empowerment, with each side accusing the other of obstructing women’s political empowerment.

The debate took place against the backdrop of a Bill to amend the women’s quota law, which failed to clear the Lok Sabha test on April 17.

The NDA blamed the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the other INDIA bloc parties, for the “setback”, while the opposition maintained that it supported women’s reservation but questioned the government's intent.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha after the opposition parties voted against it.

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to up to 816 from the current 543 to “operationalise” the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Even before the House proceedings began on Thursday, members of the ruling and opposition benches held protests and raised slogans from the streets to the Assembly, heating the political atmosphere.

Moving a proposal on women’s empowerment in the House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the SP and the Congress.

Responding to Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey questioned the BJP's record, and alleged, “When the issue of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj Institutions came up, you opposed it. When the Mandal Commission recommendations were implemented, you brought down the government." The opposition argued that if the government was serious, it should implement women's reservation immediately.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said, "If the government has even a shred of morality left, it should implement women's reservation in the current structure itself." She also cited historical developments, noting that Motilal Nehru had spoken about equal fundamental rights for women in 1928 and referred the matter to the Karachi session of the Congress in 1931, adding that post-Independence, governments expanded women's rights, including lowering the voting age to 18 under Rajiv Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar termed the special session a "political conspiracy" rather than a genuine discussion on women's rights, while SP members Pinki Yadav, Naseem Solanki, Kamal Akhtar and Toofani Saroj questioned why the 2023 legislation on women’s quota had not yet been implemented.

They argued that women’s reservation could be enforced based on the 2011 Census without waiting for a delimitation exercise.

SP member Farid Mahfooz Kidwai said, “You implement reservation today, and we will support you. But your intention is not to implement reservation, but delimitation, which we will oppose at any cost." From the treasury benches, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted women's contributions in history, from Rani Lakshmibai and Ahilyabai Holkar to Kalpana Chawla, and said, "Women are the foundation of democracy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several schemes have been implemented for their empowerment." BJP MLA Manju Sivach said, “If a good thought comes to mind, it should be implemented quickly," and accused the opposition of having an improper attitude towards women.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that since 2017, the government has prioritised women's empowerment through schemes such as Kanya Sumangala and mass marriage programmes.

He added that more than 29,900 cases had been registered against anti-social elements between 2017 and 2026, with legal action taken against over 39,000 people, citing speedy convictions under the POCSO Act.

BJP allies also joined the debate, with Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad saying that women's reservation is “not charity but a right”, while minister Ashish Patel emphasised equality between men and women across religions.

Minister Vijaylakshmi Gautam said women are now working confidently even late at night due to the improved security scenario.

Minister Baby Rani Maurya said women perform effectively whenever given responsibility, from panchayats to Parliament, while minister Rajni Tiwari said that women are capable of shaping the nation's direction.

The opposition members also raised political and historical arguments.

SP's Pallavi Patel alleged that the BJP resorts to sudden decisions like demonetisation and lockdown, and accused it of staging a "drama" over women's reservation.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra questioned whether the BJP ever appointed a woman as its president, claiming that the Congress had done so multiple times. PTI AR KIS ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)