ED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena Again In CMRL Money Laundering Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED summons Veena T again in money laundering case.

Probe involves alleged payments to her firm, Exalogic Solutions.

CMRL reportedly paid Exalogic millions without receiving services.

Veena must appear June 17 with relevant financial documents.

Kochi, Jun 12 (PTI) The ED, which is probing a money laundering case involving minerals company CMRL, has issued a fresh summons to Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directing her to appear for questioning on June 17, sources said on Friday.

The ED had earlier asked Veena to appear before its Kochi unit on Friday.

However, following an email from Veena seeking more time, citing health issues, the agency issued a fresh summons, sources said.

The ED has asked Veena to appear at its Kochi office at 10 am on June 17, along with relevant documents related to transactions involving her IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

The probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return.

According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments.

The agency has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL, led by Kartha, generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025.

The SFIO is the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

CMRL came under the scanner of central agencies following an Income Tax Department raid in January 2019, which allegedly detected financial irregularities, including certain expenses suspected to be fictitious and amounting to around Rs 130 crore. PTI TBA TBA ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)