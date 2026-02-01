Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia Rejects Pakistan Claims Linking It To BLA Attacks, Calls It 'Internal Failure'

India Rejects Pakistan Claims Linking It To BLA Attacks, Calls It 'Internal Failure'

India dismissed Pakistan’s allegations linking it to deadly Balochistan attacks, calling them baseless. The assaults reportedly involved suicide bombers and women fighters of the BLA.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India on Sunday firmly rejected allegations by Pakistan’s civilian and military authorities linking New Delhi to a series of coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, calling the claims an attempt to deflect attention from Islamabad’s internal challenges. The rejection came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India was behind attacks at nearly a dozen locations across Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta and the port city of Gwadar. The attacks were claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

India Rejects Pakistan’s BLA Claims

Pakistan’s military media wing described the violence as the work of “Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan,” a term it uses to refer to the BLA. Responding to the allegations, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects the baseless accusations,” describing them as Pakistan’s “usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings.” “Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, Pakistan would do better to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of the people of Balochistan,” Jaiswal said. He referred to demands for greater autonomy and control over the province’s natural resources, including gas and minerals.

BLA Claims Responsibility For Attacks

Jaiswal added that Pakistan’s “record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known.” According to Pakistani authorities, the coordinated attacks killed 18 civilians and 15 security personnel. The assaults reportedly involved suicide bombers and women fighters of the BLA. Pakistan’s military said it later killed 133 militants in separate counter-operations in the province. Naqvi reiterated the allegations at a late-night press conference in Quetta on Saturday, claiming India had planned the attacks in coordination with militants. Meanwhile, the BLA issued a statement claiming responsibility for the violence, announcing the launch of what it termed “Operation Herof 2.0” and confirming attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pakistan allege regarding recent attacks in Balochistan?

Pakistan's civilian and military authorities alleged that India was behind a series of coordinated attacks in Balochistan province.

How did India respond to Pakistan's allegations?

India categorically rejected the baseless accusations, calling them Pakistan's usual tactics to deflect attention from its internal failings.

Who claimed responsibility for the attacks in Balochistan?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks, calling it 'Operation Herof 2.0'.

What did India suggest Pakistan should focus on instead of blaming others?

India suggested Pakistan should focus on addressing the long-standing demands of the people of Balochistan, such as greater autonomy and control over resources.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan Pakistan INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Budget
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget