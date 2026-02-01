India Rejects Pakistan Claims Linking It To BLA Attacks, Calls It 'Internal Failure'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India on Sunday firmly rejected allegations by Pakistan’s civilian and military authorities linking New Delhi to a series of coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, calling the claims an attempt to deflect attention from Islamabad’s internal challenges. The rejection came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India was behind attacks at nearly a dozen locations across Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta and the port city of Gwadar. The attacks were claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

India Rejects Pakistan’s BLA Claims Pakistan’s military media wing described the violence as the work of “Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan,” a term it uses to refer to the BLA. Responding to the allegations, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects the baseless accusations,” describing them as Pakistan’s “usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings.” “Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, Pakistan would do better to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of the people of Balochistan,” Jaiswal said. He referred to demands for greater autonomy and control over the province’s natural resources, including gas and minerals. BLA Claims Responsibility For Attacks

Jaiswal added that Pakistan’s “record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known.” According to Pakistani authorities, the coordinated attacks killed 18 civilians and 15 security personnel. The assaults reportedly involved suicide bombers and women fighters of the BLA. Pakistan’s military said it later killed 133 militants in separate counter-operations in the province. Naqvi reiterated the allegations at a late-night press conference in Quetta on Saturday, claiming India had planned the attacks in coordination with militants. Meanwhile, the BLA issued a statement claiming responsibility for the violence, announcing the launch of what it termed “Operation Herof 2.0” and confirming attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan.