Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia Expands Visa-on-Arrival For UAE Travellers: 3 New Airports Added

India Expands Visa-on-Arrival For UAE Travellers: 3 New Airports Added

The 3 added airports join the existing VoA hubs: New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, bringing the total number of designated international airports offering VoA to 9.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has further streamlined travel for visitors from the United Arab Emirates by expanding its Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) facility to three more international airports. This update marks a significant boost for UAE travellers, allowing smoother entry, reduced paperwork and greater flexibility when planning leisure, medical, business or conference trips. As tourism, aviation links and short-haul travel continue to grow between the two nations, the expanded VoA network is expected to encourage more spontaneous holidays, weekend breaks and cultural travel, further strengthening mobility between India and the UAE and supporting rising demand for last-minute trip planning.

Three New Airports Added To India’s VoA Network

  • Kochi
  • Calicut
  • Ahmedabad

These airports join the existing VoA hubs: New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, bringing the total number of designated international airports offering VoA to nine.

Who Is Eligible For Visa-on-Arrival

To use the Visa-on-Arrival facility, UAE travellers must meet the following criteria:

  • Must have previously obtained an Indian e-Visa or regular/paper visa, even if they did not travel using it.
  • Must hold a passport valid for at least six months, with two blank pages.
  • Must be travelling to India for tourism, business, conferences or medical purposes, for a stay not exceeding 60 days.
  • Must not be individuals whose parents or grandparents were born in, or permanent residents of, Pakistan. Such travellers must apply through the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

First-time visitors to India are advised to apply for an e-Visa before travelling.

How To Apply for Visa-on-Arrival

UAE nationals are required to:

  • Fill out Annexure-A (VoA application form)
  • Complete the disembarkation card
  • Present both documents at the visa counter upon arrival

These forms can be completed online through the Indian Visa Su-Swagatam mobile app or the official visa portal before landing. Travellers may also be asked to provide proof of sufficient funds, confirmed accommodation details, and a return or onward ticket.

Also read
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
UAE INDIA Visa On Arrival
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Dharmendra & Prakash Kaur: A 71-Year Marriage Hidden From The Spotlight
Dharmendra & Prakash Kaur: A 71-Year Marriage Hidden From The Spotlight
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
News
Justice Gavai's Respectful Exit: Ensures Successor CJI Surya Kant Gets Official Car Immediately
Justice Gavai's Respectful Exit: Ensures Successor CJI Surya Kant Gets Official Car Immediately
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget