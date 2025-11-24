India Expands Visa-on-Arrival For UAE Travellers: 3 New Airports Added

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has further streamlined travel for visitors from the United Arab Emirates by expanding its Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) facility to three more international airports. This update marks a significant boost for UAE travellers, allowing smoother entry, reduced paperwork and greater flexibility when planning leisure, medical, business or conference trips. As tourism, aviation links and short-haul travel continue to grow between the two nations, the expanded VoA network is expected to encourage more spontaneous holidays, weekend breaks and cultural travel, further strengthening mobility between India and the UAE and supporting rising demand for last-minute trip planning.

Three New Airports Added To India’s VoA Network

Kochi

Calicut

Ahmedabad

These airports join the existing VoA hubs: New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, bringing the total number of designated international airports offering VoA to nine.

Who Is Eligible For Visa-on-Arrival

To use the Visa-on-Arrival facility, UAE travellers must meet the following criteria:

Must have previously obtained an Indian e-Visa or regular/paper visa, even if they did not travel using it.

Must hold a passport valid for at least six months, with two blank pages.

Must be travelling to India for tourism, business, conferences or medical purposes, for a stay not exceeding 60 days.

Must not be individuals whose parents or grandparents were born in, or permanent residents of, Pakistan. Such travellers must apply through the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

First-time visitors to India are advised to apply for an e-Visa before travelling.

How To Apply for Visa-on-Arrival

UAE nationals are required to:

Fill out Annexure-A (VoA application form)

Complete the disembarkation card

Present both documents at the visa counter upon arrival

These forms can be completed online through the Indian Visa Su-Swagatam mobile app or the official visa portal before landing. Travellers may also be asked to provide proof of sufficient funds, confirmed accommodation details, and a return or onward ticket.