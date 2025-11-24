Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India, Afghanistan To Open New Chapter In Trade 

From setting up air corridor, to eliminating non-tariff barriers, New Delhi and Kabul have left no stone unturned to boost bilateral trade during Taliban commerce minister’s visit.

By : Nayanima Basu | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Monday said India and Afghanistan have decided to enhance bilateral trade beyond the current $1 billion even as both sides have decided to appoint Commercial Attache in each other’s capitals, smoothen the visa process and establish seamless banking channels. 

“When two great nations work together with a very good political relationship then the outcome will be mutually beneficial,” Azizi, who was on a five-day visit to India, said a select media briefing Monday. 

He said, “There is both potential as well as intention to boost two-way trade as it used to be earlier (before the Taliban came in). Therefore, we are looking at a target of $1 billion in the future.” 

During his visit, Azizi met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others. He also addressed the Indian business chambers  in an effort to seek investments. 

Azizi’s visit comes close on the heels of the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India in October. 

Azizi said, his visit to India was facilitated by Jaishankar and Muttaqi. 

He added in order to enhance bilateral trade between Delhi and Kabul, the Chabahar Port in Iran will be instrumental. The minister also said he recently visited the road connecting Zaranj in Afghanistan and Zahedan in Iran, which is pivotal to the success of the Chabahar Port, which India is developing in a phased manner. 

Azizi said both India and Afghanistan will be appointing ‘Commercial Attache’ in the next one month. 

The Minister also added that both sides will be regularly following up these decisions by connecting with the Indian side virtually in every three months. 

In one of the major decisions that was taken between both sides during the visit was that of eliminating non-tariff barriers that exist between both countries. 

This, he said, will be done in accordance with the global trading rules under the World Trade Organisation (WTO). 

Afghanistan and India is looking at trading massive volumes of poultry, rice, sugar and cement. 

He said, Kabul will also make every possible effort to open more and more land routes with India, and even discuss the issue with Pakistan, which has hitherto disallowed trade to take place between Delhi and Kabul. 

Afghanistan, he said, is also keen that some of the branded hospitals of India to open branches in Afghanistan. 

Azizi also underlined that Afghanistan is working on a plan to offer tax incentives to those Afghans who are willing to settle in the war-torn country. This also includes Sikh and Hindu traders, who escaped from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and settled in India. 

In a major announcement, Azizi also said women entrepreneurs from India can also visit Afghanistan for doing business and they will be given safety and security. 

Despite such efforts, India has not yet accorded formal recognition to the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

24 Nov 2025
Taliban Afghanistan INDIA Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi
