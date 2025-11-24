Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Peshawar Suicide Attack: CCTV Captures Moments Of Deadly Blast Outside Paramilitary Headquarters

Peshawar Suicide Attack: CCTV Captures Moments Of Deadly Blast Outside Paramilitary Headquarters

The explosion was so intense that residents across several neighbourhoods reported hearing a loud, blast-like noise on social media.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video has surfaced capturing the moment a deadly explosion occurred outside Pakistan’s paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar, an attack that left at least three security personnel dead on Monday. The blast took place at around 8AM on one of the city’s busy roads, after three suicide bombers attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters. According to officials, one attacker detonated himself at the main entrance while two others managed to infiltrate the premises before being killed in retaliatory fire. The newly emerged CCTV footage shows the sheer force of the explosion as panic spread across the area.

CCTV Footage Captures Moment Of Deadly Blast

The 45-second CCTV clip shows a guard seated beside a gate inside the paramilitary headquarters when a massive blast erupts just outside. The footage captures the immediate impact, with an injured man seen stumbling through the gate in the chaos that follows. Seconds later, several vehicles can be seen speeding away in an attempt to escape the blast zone.

ABP News has been unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to Dawn News, the attacker, wrapped in a shawl, approached the gate before detonating himself, while his two armed accomplices attempted to enter the compound. “Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” City Police Chief Mian Saeed said, as quoted by PTI.

Authorities Confirm Second Explosion Inside FC Compound

The explosion was so intense that residents across several neighbourhoods reported hearing a loud, blast-like noise on social media. Pakistani authorities later confirmed that two explosions had been reported inside the FC headquarters, both of which were heard from a significant distance.

"Two suicide explosions took place inside the FC headquarters, one at the main gate and the other near the motorcycle stand located within the premises," Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed told AFP.

The timing of the attack coincided with an assembly at the compound, held for the first working day of the week. Hospital authorities stated that five people, including three civilians, sustained injuries in the incident, triggering widespread fear across nearby residential and commercial areas.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Pakistan Blast Pakistan Peshawar Blast
