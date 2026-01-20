Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia@2047 Youth Conclave | ‘India’s Gen Z Is Highly Alert And Cautious,’ Says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

India@2047 Youth Conclave | ‘India’s Gen Z Is Highly Alert And Cautious,’ Says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

BJP leaders at ABP India@2047 Youth Conclave highlight Gen Z’s political awareness and focus on performance.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday underlined the growing political awareness of India’s youth and the party’s emphasis on performance over identity while speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Youth Conclave. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said India’s Gen Z is highly alert and cautious, noting that young people today actively engage with policymakers and ask sharp, well-researched questions. “India’s Gen Z is visionary and wants to contribute to the country’s development. They are very alert. Recently, more than 3,000 young people came to Bharat Mandapam and gave suggestions to national leaders. Today’s youth asks questions that you cannot answer unprepared,” she said.

Focus On Performance Over Identity

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Hemang Joshi said the party focuses on work and performance rather than identity. “Every MP has their own journey. In the BJP, there is a 360-degree examination of leaders, and the party looks at performance, not just identity,” he said, adding that discipline and internal scrutiny remain central to the party’s functioning. Highlighting the increasing role of young leaders in politics, Shambhavi Chaudhary said youth participation has been rising steadily across parties.

Referring to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, she said efforts have been made to bring young people from Bihar into active politics, while pointing out that the BJP too has appointed several young leaders as state presidents. rnance, aspirations, and India’s roadmap towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the BJP perceive the political awareness of India's youth?

The BJP believes India's Gen Z is highly alert, cautious, and actively engages with policymakers, asking sharp, well-researched questions.

What does the BJP emphasize regarding leaders and their selection?

The BJP focuses on work and performance rather than just identity, conducting a 360-degree examination of leaders.

What is the trend regarding youth participation in politics?

Youth participation in politics has been rising steadily across parties, with efforts to bring young people into active politics.

What are the aspirations of India's Gen Z, according to the article?

India's Gen Z is visionary and wants to contribute to the country's development, as indicated by their active engagement and suggestions.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indiayouth 2047 India Youth Conclave
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget