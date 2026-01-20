The BJP believes India's Gen Z is highly alert, cautious, and actively engages with policymakers, asking sharp, well-researched questions.
India@2047 Youth Conclave | ‘India’s Gen Z Is Highly Alert And Cautious,’ Says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
BJP leaders at ABP India@2047 Youth Conclave highlight Gen Z’s political awareness and focus on performance.
Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday underlined the growing political awareness of India’s youth and the party’s emphasis on performance over identity while speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Youth Conclave. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said India’s Gen Z is highly alert and cautious, noting that young people today actively engage with policymakers and ask sharp, well-researched questions. “India’s Gen Z is visionary and wants to contribute to the country’s development. They are very alert. Recently, more than 3,000 young people came to Bharat Mandapam and gave suggestions to national leaders. Today’s youth asks questions that you cannot answer unprepared,” she said.
Focus On Performance Over Identity
Echoing similar views, BJP MP Hemang Joshi said the party focuses on work and performance rather than identity. “Every MP has their own journey. In the BJP, there is a 360-degree examination of leaders, and the party looks at performance, not just identity,” he said, adding that discipline and internal scrutiny remain central to the party’s functioning. Highlighting the increasing role of young leaders in politics, Shambhavi Chaudhary said youth participation has been rising steadily across parties.
Referring to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, she said efforts have been made to bring young people from Bihar into active politics, while pointing out that the BJP too has appointed several young leaders as state presidents. rnance, aspirations, and India’s roadmap towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
