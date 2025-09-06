Imran Khan’s Toshakhana Case: Hearing Adjourned, Next Date Set For September 8

The much-watched Toshakhana case involving former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has once again been postponed. On Friday, the hearing, held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, was adjourned without any significant development. The next date of hearing has now been set for Monday, September 8.

Conviction Over Selling State Gifts Worth Millions

Imran Khan, who once held the highest office in Pakistan, was found guilty in August 2023 of illegally profiting from government-owned gifts received during his tenure. These items, stored in the Toshakhana (or "treasure house"), a department that logs official gifts, were sold for over 140 million Pakistani rupees, roughly $500,000.

Strongly condemn the disgraceful act of throwing an egg at Aleema Khanum, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. No political disagreement should ever justify such disrespect. Pakistan’s politics need dialogue, not humiliation. #AleemaKhanum #StayStrongAleemaKhan pic.twitter.com/U5e2J1djPc — SAQIB (@saqibhussaiinn) September 5, 2025

This conviction resulted in a three-year prison sentence for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who is currently serving time in Adiala Jail. His wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been named as a co-accused in the ongoing legal proceedings.

A Case That Shook Pakistan’s Political Landscape

The Toshakhana case has become a flashpoint in Pakistani politics, with allegations centered on the misuse of state property for personal gain. According to court records, Khan failed to disclose the sale of multiple high-value items, including luxury watches, cufflinks, and designer pieces, which were meant to be either retained for official records or declared under law.

Khan’s legal team has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that all declarations were made in accordance with official procedures.

More Delays, More Drama Expected

Friday’s adjournment adds to a growing list of delays in the case that has already drawn national and international attention. Political observers believe the trial's outcome could shape the future of Pakistan’s opposition landscape, especially with PTI already facing mounting legal and political challenges.

The next hearing on September 8 will be closely watched, particularly amid rising tensions over the treatment of political prisoners and media scrutiny over alleged procedural bias.

As the case drags on, questions about judicial independence, political retribution, and transparency in governance remain at the center of Pakistan’s national discourse.